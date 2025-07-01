Royal family LIVE: King Charles to host garden party in Scotland and Prince William's solo outing

Good morning, it's set to be another jam-packed day of royal outings.

The King and Queen are in Scotland for Royal Week, where they will participating in a number of engagements. Charles will firstly join the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where Their Majesties will later host a garden party, alongside the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Prince of Wales will be travelling up to Sheffield to mark the two-year anniversary of Homewards, including visiting a local school to see the impact of a new early intervention model, which has been introduced to identify young people who may be at risk of homelessness and provide prevention support.

Once again, we'll also be keeping an eye on Wimbledon to see who will be sitting in the royal box later today on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, the Duke of Edinburgh will attend Canada celebrations in Ottawa, and Princess Anne will also attend an IALA World Aids to Navigation Day at Trinity House in London.

It's also an exciting day for Meghan Markle as she launches her As Ever Napa Valley rosé.

Stay tuned for all of the latest royal news and updates.