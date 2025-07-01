Queen Mary and King Frederik greeted with hugs and kisses during special reunion

King Frederik and Queen Mary enjoyed a warm reunion with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia as they marked a historic milestone together.

The Danish royals met with the Swedish monarch and his consort in Copenhagen on Tuesday as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Øresund Bridge at Amager Strand.

The 9.9-mile bridge, which connects Denmark and Sweden, was officially opened on 1 July 2000 by Frederik's parents, Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik, and King Carl and Queen Silvia.

© Getty Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the bridge's inauguration in July 2000

Queen Mary, 53, and Queen Silvia, 81, were pictured exchanging hugs and kisses as they arrived for their joint engagement, with King Carl, 79, also seen kissing Mary on the cheek, and sharing a laugh with Frederik, 57.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Queen Silvia and Queen Mary embraced

Mary looked elegant in a coral Scanlan Theodore suit for the occasion, while Silvia opted for a cream boucle blazer and navy trousers.

During the day, two binoculars were unveiled aimed at the neighbouring countries, with each of the royals stepping up to take a look at the view.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima The royals shared a warm hug

Later, the two royal couples crossed the bridge in a motorcade, stopping at Peberholm – echoing the opening in 2000.

Frederik became King of Denmark in January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication. Carl ascended the throne in 1973, making him the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock King Carl greeting Queen Mary with a kiss on the cheek

After marking the anniversary, the Danish royal couple invited the Swedish king and queen to a private lunch in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.

Frederik and Mary share a longstanding friendship with future queen of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima The Danish and Swedish royals standing in front of the Øresund Bridge

Victoria is the godmother of the Danish couple's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, while Mary is godmother to Victoria and Daniel's firstborn, Princess Estelle, 13.

King Frederik is also godfather to Victoria and Daniel's son and youngest child, Prince Oscar, nine.

