King Frederik and Queen Mary to be reunited with Swedish and Norwegian royals

King Frederik and Queen Mary have announced the first major tour of their reign.

The couple will make their first official visits to Sweden and Norway this May, where they will be reunited with their close friends and fellow royals.

Frederik, 55, and Mary, 52, will undertake a state visit to Sweden from 6 to 7 May, meeting King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and no doubt, Crown Princess Victoria.

The Danish royals share a longstanding friendship with future queen of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

Victoria is the godmother of Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, while Mary is godmother to Victoria and Daniel's firstborn, Princess Estelle.

King Frederik is also godfather to Victoria and Daniel's son and youngest child, Prince Oscar.

The Danish king and queen will then pay a state visit to Norway from 14 to 15 May, where they will be reunited with King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

Norway's future king, Crown Prince Haakon, also shares a close friendship with the Danish royals. Frederik was Haakon's best man on his wedding day to Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby in 2001.

Crown Prince Haakon is also one of Crown Prince Christian's godparents.

The Danish royal palace has also confirmed that King Fredrik and Queen Mary will visit the Faroe Islands in mid-June and then Greenland in late June and early July, travelling on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

The Faroe Islands and Greenland are part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark on 14 January, following his 83-year-old mother Queen Margrethe's abdication. See Frederik and Mary's first moments as king and queen in the clip below...

He carried out his first solo trip outside Denmark since his accession, travelling to Poland earlier this month.

It marked a milestone for Crown Prince Christian, 18, as he was appointed regent for the first time.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary attended the Men's EHF Euro 2024 final at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany last month.