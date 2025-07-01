Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, goes rogue in backless top and Adidas trainers in family portraits

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands joined her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, and siblings Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane for their annual summer portrait this week.

The family coordinated in green and neutral colours and floral patterns, but Catharina-Amalia's was the most daring of them all. The Princess of Orange, 21, kept it unusually casual in white jeans and Adidas green and white trainers, amping up the glamour with a silk crop top.

While she did not display her abs, since the waistband of her jeans perfectly met her top, it remains a rebellious fashion move by royal standards.

Features of the Rotate design, which is currently on sale for £75 down from £250, include large puff sleeves, a fitted waist and a busy floral print. The royal did not turn around to how off the backless design, but the brand's website reveals it is secured in place with two bows around the neck and the waist.

© Patrick van Katwijk The Dutch royals posed for official family portraits at Huis ten Bosch Palace

She completed her look by parting her long blonde hair down the middle and slicking it back in a ponytail, and accessorising with gold hoops and Celine sunglasses.

© WireImage Princess Catharina-Amalia wore a backless crop top from Rotate

Meanwhile, her siblings similarly showed off their unique style. Alexia wore a forest-hued Cos maxi dress, which also had a breathable open back, though much more modest than Catharina-Amalia's. She teamed it with Zara espadrille wedges and a raffia handbag, while Princess Ariane went for a striped cream and brown co-ord.

Tiara obsession

The future Dutch monarch previously admitted that she has a "love" for tiaras in Claudia de Breij's book, Amalia.

© Getty Princess Catharina Amalia admitted she used to love dressing up in her mother's tiaras

"Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognise all the tiaras in Europe," she said. "I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table, and then I had it directly on my head."

She also admitted that her passion for fashion comes from her mother, Queen Maxima. She continued: "I really liked to be in my mother's jewellery anyway. When I was very little. She was preparing for an important dinner, and she shouted around the house, 'Amalia, where's that ring?' "