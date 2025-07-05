Meghan Markle shares intimate sun drenched July 4th celebration with Prince Harry and kids

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into her sun-drenched California life this week, as she celebrated the Fourth of July in sweet, festive style.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, took to her recently launched Instagram page, As Ever, to share a warm, personal moment with followers in honour of Independence Day. In a charming video, Meghan was seen assembling a vibrant red, white and blue charcuterie board, bringing her signature flair for detail and style to the patriotic celebration.

In the short clip, Meghan carefully arranged seasonal fruit, star-shaped cheeses and delicate blooms to create a platter echoing the American flag. Watermelon, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries were lovingly layered alongside rustic breads and wedges of cheese, topped off with white flowers for a summery finish.

"Happy 4th of July!" she wrote in the caption, inviting fans into the Sussexes' celebrations at home in Montecito.

Meghan appeared relaxed and glowing in the short reel, dressed in a familiar blue-and-white striped shirt that eagle-eyed fans recognised from her 2018 Wimbledon appearance, where she watched the tennis alongside the Princess of Wales. The subtle fashion callback to her royal days added a nostalgic nod to her time in the UK while embracing her new American lifestyle.

This year's celebration follows a growing tradition of festive moments shared by the Sussexes since stepping back from royal life and settling in Meghan's native California in 2020. On Valentine’s Day, Meghan treated followers to a look inside her kitchen, where Archie and Lilibet, now six and four, enjoyed heart-shaped strawberries and vibrant red bagels. St. Patrick's Day brought a cheerful green-themed breakfast for the family, while Father’s Day was marked by a homemade banner in honour of Prince Harry.

The couple's life in Montecito continues to blend old-world charm with their modern, family-focused approach. And while Harry, 40, may be British by birth, Independence Day carries extra meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed that their second date took place on the Fourth of July back in 2016. He recalled Meghan arriving in a "pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes" and described the spark between them as undeniable.

"She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?'" he wrote.

"She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day," he continued. "I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but oh, well."

Fast forward eight years, and those cupcakes have transformed into beautifully curated cheese boards, but the sentiment remains. The couple continue to build new traditions in the sunshine state, while honouring the journey that brought them there.

Speaking in February this year during an interview with Good Morning America, Harry reflected on his Californian life, admitting he had thought about becoming a U.S. citizen.

"American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," he told correspondent Will Reeve during the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go event in Canada.

Asked if he was enjoying life in the United States, Harry smiled: "It's amazing. I love every single day."

However, when asked if he felt American, the Duke paused: "Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel."

Back home, it’s clear Meghan is leaning into life as a Californian mother and creative entrepreneur. Since launching As Ever earlier this year, the lifestyle platform has become a space for her to share snippets of family life, wellness rituals, and her passion for simple, seasonal entertaining.

Friends close to the couple say they are enjoying the slower pace of life in Montecito, where the children can grow up surrounded by nature, and the family can enjoy a sense of privacy that eluded them in their former royal roles.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, now live a world away from the royal spotlight, but they remain closely followed figures on both sides of the Atlantic. While Meghan continues to champion her causes through As Ever and other philanthropic projects, Harry remains focused on his work with the Invictus Games and veteran support.