Meghan Markle rocks leg-lengthening mini shorts in stunning beach photo

The Duchess of Sussex solidified her style credentials at the weekend as she shared a stunning snapshot of herself running along the beach.

The joyful image, which was shared to Instagram on Saturday, showed the former Suits actress looking ultra-chic in a monochromatic linen get-up comprising a pair of leg-lengthening mini shorts in white, an oversized, cream linen shirt and a pair of tan leather sandals.

Meghan, 43, spruced up her beachy look with a wide-brim straw hat, dark sunglasses and a cluster of golden bangles. She had her raven locks swept away from her face, and appeared in her element as she strode away from the shoreline with a huge smile on her face.

"That weekend feeling," she penned in her caption alongside the sun and musical note emojis.

Over on her official As Ever Instagram page, meanwhile, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside her wholesome weekend plans. In a nod to her passion for foraging, the Duchess uploaded a picture of herself picking ripe fruit from a tree in her garden.

© Getty Images The former Suits star launched her brand earlier this year

Embracing the sunshine, Meghan could be seen wearing a simple white blouse and a straw hat embossed with the letter 'M'. In her caption, she wrote: "Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat."

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand earlier this year following the release of her Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan.

As part of her brand's soft launch, the Duchess reportedly sent 50 jars of jam to the likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and polo player Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Meghan launched strawberry jam as the first product for her lifestyle brand

A tagline on her brand's website reads: "What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your every day."

Meghan's new launches

Following the success of her initial product launches, Meghan has recently added an array of new items, including an apricot spread, honey and a rosé wine which is set for release on 1 July.

"With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining," a description for the rosé reads.

© Getty Images Meghan has spoken about the future of her brand, hinting that she may explore the fashion space

In her recent podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan hinted that As Ever's direction would defy traditional marketing tactics often seen in luxury circles, including the now-commonplace "scarcity drop" approach.

"I want to move away from that scarcity mentality," she explained. "I don't want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle whips up dessert in her Montecito kitchen with Doria Ragland