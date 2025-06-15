Meghan Markle shares intimate never-before-seen footage of Prince Harry and kids on Father's Day

Meghan Markle has offered the world an intimate window into life behind palace gates, or rather, behind the sunny walls of their Montecito home, with a deeply personal and touching tribute to Prince Harry in celebration of Father's Day.

On Sunday 15 June, Meghan, 43, delighted fans by sharing a heart-melting compilation of never-before-seen family moments featuring Prince Harry, 40, and their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The video, posted to her official With Love, Meghan page, was a tender homage to the Duke of Sussex, and a powerful reminder that, at his heart, Harry is simply a devoted dad.

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares intimate never-before-seen footage of Prince Harry and kids

'The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favourite guy'

That was the message that accompanied the sweetly edited home video, a sun-drenched montage showing Harry through the years being every bit the hands-on father. With acoustic music playing softly in the background, viewers were treated to rare glimpses of the Sussexes' family life, far removed from royal duties and red carpets.

In one heartwarming clip, Harry is seen holding a newborn Archie in a hospital room, cradling his tiny son with a look of sheer wonder on his face. Another shows him walking hand-in-hand with toddler Archie as he attempts his first turns on a balance bike along a garden path, the proud dad never more than a step away.

© Instagram Prince Harry, Meghan and their children at Disneyland

There are playful moments too, Harry spinning Archie around the kitchen in a spontaneous dance, and reading picture books aloud with exaggerated voices that had Meghan laughing behind the camera.

Sweet memories with Lilibet Diana

Not to be left out, the video features tender moments between Harry and their daughter, Lilibet, who turned four earlier this month. One particularly sweet scene shows Harry kneeling down to help Lilibet feed a carrot to a horse, the moment echoing the Prince’s well-known affection for animals. Another shows father and daughter curled up on a striped beach towel, waves crashing softly behind them as they cuddle in the California sun.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan shared two unseen snaps of Harry and Lilibet

The video closes with a montage of Meghan’s Father’s Day preparations, a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ banner draped across their back patio, paper decorations swaying in the breeze, and a final image of Harry in his pyjamas being smothered by both children in an early-morning hug.

A musical message full of meaning

The entire video is set to a stripped-back acoustic version of Jason Mraz’s “Have It All,” a fitting choice that brings an emotional resonance to the visuals. Lyrics like “Here’s to the lives that you’re gonna change… You don’t need money, you got a free pass… I want you to have it all” accompany shots of Harry brushing Archie’s hair and helping Lilibet into her car seat — small, everyday moments that together paint a portrait of a man whose greatest joy is in being a father.

© Instagram Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms

A notable absence from Trooping the Colour

The video was shared just 24 hours after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, which marked King Charles III’s official birthday. While the Princess of Wales made a moving return to the public stage amid her ongoing cancer treatment, Prince Harry was notably absent for the fourth consecutive year.

While no official statement has been made regarding Harry’s absence from the festivities, the Father’s Day video appears to gently underscore the Duke’s focus on his role as a father, and the life he and Meghan have chosen to build in California.

A Disney birthday celebration

Adding to the sense of celebration, the family had only just returned from a magical visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where they celebrated Lilibet’s fourth birthday with two days of theme park fun.

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" Meghan wrote last week, sharing snippets from the trip, including one now featured in the Father’s Day video — a sleepy Archie holding a Mickey Mouse bubble wand in the backseat, a grin barely visible beneath his oversized cap.

The visit to the California landmark appeared to be a private affair, with no official photos released, but Meghan’s gentle trickle of behind-the-scenes moments is quickly becoming a hallmark of her online presence, a far cry from the formality of their former royal roles.

© Instagram Prince Harry walking with Princess Lilibet on a sandy path

A glimpse behind the curtain

In recent weeks, Meghan has made a quiet but noticeable shift toward opening up her family life to the public, through carefully curated videos and nostalgic clips that showcase the warmth and joy within the Sussex household.

Not all of it has been met with universal praise. On 4 June, Meghan posted a vintage video of her and Harry dancing in a hospital delivery room in an attempt to jumpstart labour, a playful, raw moment that divided opinion online. Some called it refreshing, others deemed it "cringey."

Unfazed, Meghan has remained characteristically upbeat. In a follow-up post days later, she shared: "Still so excited for all the good to come."