Meghan Markle's 'intentional' move with new career direction

Meghan Markle's latest As Ever launch is said to have an 'intentional' direction behind it, with the Duchess of Sussex's rosé launching on the same day as Princess Diana's birthday.

The Duchess' exceedingly popular lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched a rosé on Tuesday, 1st July, retailing for £20 a bottle, and sold out within an hour. The As Ever Napa Valley Rosé 2023 launch coincided with what would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday.

On the brand's website, it was described as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish".

"We're thrilled to announce our debut rosé is now available! Thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this gorgeous rosé offers a roundness and depth of flavour, complemented by a gentle minerality. We hope this wine invites you to celebrate warm summer moments with the ones you love. Cheers, and enjoy!"

© As Ever The rosé sold out within an hour

According to Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up, the decision to launch the wine on Diana's birthday was likely a strategic one.

"The symbolism is layered. Launching As Ever's new rosé on Diana's birthday feels too much of a coincidence, in my opinion. Diana is still an almost universally revered figure, and associating a launch with her on her birthday immediately adds emotional weight and historical resonance," Edward tells HELLO!

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The wine was launched on what would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday

"The early sell-out, along with her other As Ever items such as jams and teas, displays enormous immediate demand, fueled by her burgeoning celebrity status and controlled exclusivity approach."

Edward also pointed out that while celebrity brands are a dime a dozen, Meghan's As Ever has a strong ethos and sense of authenticity.

© Getty Meghan's brand has been praised as authentic

"There's a lot of public scepticism around celebrity product launches, especially given the proliferation of celeb-branded items that often feel random or opportunistic, from Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee to Brooklyn Beckham's Cloud23. Many consumers have grown wary of celebrity endorsements that don't feel authentic or substantial.

"However, in Meghan's case, the connection to wine feels a little more genuine. Her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, was reportedly named after Tignanello, a specific Italian wine she admired. So yes, wine has the potential to be a strong pillar for Meghan's brand, provided she can build on her authentic connection and maintain quality and consistency beyond the initial celebrity-driven excitement."

© Getty Images Customers who missed out on the brand's launches were refunded and sent free replacements

Beyond authenticity, it appears As Ever's stellar customer service has also been winning over customers. When the brand's second drop managed to sell out in under an hour, some customers received emails informing them their order couldn't be fulfilled.

An email sent from As Ever read: "Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfil your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week.

"In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."

© Getty Customers have praised As Ever for their stellar customer service

While some buyers were understandably disappointed at missing out on the products, others praised Meghan's company for their customer service.

One post shared on Reddit read: "This happened to me with the honey during the first drop. While I would have loved to have had the honey, I was so impressed with the customer service that they were willing to refund my money and keep track of who didn't get the product, and then they sent me the honey this time free of charge."

Another added: "I think they went about it tastefully. I've had orders cancelled due to stock issues, and I've NEVER been gifted the product as an apology. Let's celebrate the little things."