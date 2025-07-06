Prince George may be introduced to 'shocking' and divisive royal tradition this summer

Prince George is all grown up, and he could be introduced to one royal custom that is as divisive as it is traditional.

At 11 years old, the first child of the Prince and Princess of Wales might be considered ready to partake in quite a gruesome activity that has been performed by royal families and aristocrats for centuries: stag-hunting.

It’s unclear if George, as the firstborn and future King, will be the only Wales child to partake in the event, but the past suggested that it’s only a question of time before Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also asked to join, since Prince Harry has done when he was a young man.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe, who wrote the 2017 book Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told the Express: "It was reported that he will join his father on a stag-hunting shoot while they visit the Balmoral estate this month. Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face, a ritual that goes back centuries."

"The Palace has refused to comment on claims that Prince George will be initiated into one of the slightly more gruesome royal traditions this summer", he continued.

© Getty Images Prince George might be partaking in a new activity this summer

Whether it will be time for George to join the tradition or not, the whole family is set to spend time at the Scottish retreat is a favourite residence of Prince William and Princess Kate - a place where their three children can enjoy nature and spend time with the family without worrying about being watched by the world.

Balmoral also had a special place in the heart of King Charles III's mother, who enjoyed the secluded nature of her Scottish home. The late Queen Elizabeth was also famously fond of deer stalking and enjoyed spending a day out hunting with her husband, the late Prince Philip, and her family.

© Getty Images Prince George is reportedly obsessed with snakes

Thanks to Prince William, we know that Prince George is not frightened of animals or of activities that many would consider squeamish. In 2021, during a trip to Northern Ireland with his wife, the father of three revealed that George, now 11, is "obsessed" with snakes.

While touring the campus petting zoo at Ulster University's Magee Campus, the future King was handed a snake to hold, and he said: "George is obsessed with snakes, he's going to be so upset he missed this."

The only thing left to see is if the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children will enjoy the unusual activity as much as their great-grandmother did.