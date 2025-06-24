Prince George's £1.25 snack he snuck into a royal engagement

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children will have access to the finest foods, but that doesn't stop them from enjoying a sugary treat every now and then.

In 2022, Prince George was spotted with said treat on a public outing - a rarity for the royal children, who are rarely seen tucking into food while on royal engagements with their parents.

George sneakily munched on a Cola bottle sweet, presumably from a bag of Haribo, as he watched the Platinum Pageant on The Mall marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Prince George enjoyed a Haribo at the late Queen's jubilee

The royal was surrounded by his sister Princess Charlotte, as well as his cousins Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips, who would have no doubt asked George to share his sweets.

© Getty Prince George kept his energy up with the help of a Cola bottle

Prince George's favourite foods

Though eating in public is a rarity for the royal children, George was seen with his siblings in 2019 as they tucked into a picnic at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sausage roll at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

George leant through to the boot of the car used by their mother Kate, while Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sausage roll.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed her picnic lunch

When it comes to his favourite dinner, according to celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, George is a fan of spaghetti carbonara. The chef told Femail: "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently, his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

"If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it. Let's get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!"

© Getty Images Prince George's favourite dish is spaghetti carbonara

The future king also enjoys quality time at home, spending time cooking with his mother. It has been reported that cheesy pasta is a low-key dish that Kate and George cook up together,while in 2018, Kate revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy making pizza dough.

© Getty Princess Kate has a knack for cooking

Growing their own vegetables is also a pastime of the Wales children. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite," Kate said during the filming of Mary Berry's Christmas special in 2019. "Louis absolutely loves beetroots."

© Kensington Palace The Wales family cook together

Meanwhile, George will be introduced to new foods with his school dinners. According to MyLondon, during his time at St Thomas' School in Battersea from 2017 to 2022, George would have enjoyed meals such as vegetable and bean jambalaya, Spanish omelette, and Mexican rice wraps.