Prince George's unexpected obsession is truly polarising

It's a well-known fact that the British royals are huge animal lovers, particularly when it comes to horses and dogs.

The late Queen Elizabeth II became synonymous with Corgis during her 70-year reign, and several key members of the Firm have proved themselves to be skilled equestrians over the years, namely Princess Anne and Zara Tindall.

But did you know that Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son, Prince George, is besotted with one rather divisive creature?

During a trip to Northern Ireland in 2021, Prince William revealed that George, now 11, is "obsessed" with snakes.

© Getty Images Prince George is said to be 'obsessed' with snakes

William made the surprising revelation as he and his wife Princess Kate toured the campus petting zoo at Ulster University's Magee Campus. When the father-of-three was handed a snake to hold, he said: "George is obsessed with snakes, he's going to be so upset he missed this."

© Getty Images William and Kate welcomed George in July 2013

George isn't the only royal with an unexpected animal obsession. His sister Princess Charlotte is said to be fond of spiders. Princess Kate referenced her children's love of spiders as she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington back in 2018.

© Getty Images Princess Kate handling a tarantula called Charlotte

As she helped children search for spiders, she told teachers that she spends "hours" hunting for spiders with George and Charlotte.

King Charles' infatuation with red squirrels

Snakes and creepy crawlies aside, the royals have also expressed their appreciation for an array of fluffy creatures. Indeed, King Charles has long been vocal about his love for the UK's only native squirrel species: the red squirrel.

© Getty Images King Charles was delighted by the sight of a red squirrel during the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in 2019

In 2009, King Charles was named as the patron of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust. The national charity was established to conserve and protect the species in the UK which is currently under threat from the invasive grey squirrels.

Back in 2021, the monarch wrote a letter to the organisation celebrating Red Squirrel Appreciation Day in which he described being delighted by the "charming and intelligent creatures."

© Getty Images The monarch is said to love red squirrels

Expressing his support, he continued: "I am so very grateful to all of you, as volunteers, for the crucial role you play in this ongoing battle to protect and restore a precious part of our natural heritage. This brings you all my warmest good wishes, together with every possible encouragement for the task ahead."

Musing on his father's unusual passion, Prince William said in a 2018 interview with Country Life magazine: "He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland—to the extent that he's given them names and is allowing them into the house."