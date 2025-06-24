Princess Lilibet spotted with 'gold dust' toy loved by her royal cousins

Princess Lilibet has the same taste in toys as her royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a new video shared by the Duchess of Sussex, the red-haired youngster, four, is seen carrying a £35 Amuseables Rainbow bag from Jellycat as she and her mother, Meghan, cross a wooden bridge.

The plushies, which come in an array of designs, from a boiled egg to a takeaway coffee cup, are a craze loved by both kids and adults.

© Instagram / @meghan Lilibet wore a pink outfit and carried a Jellycat Rainbow bag

The Jellycat toys, founded in London in 1999, can retail on its website from around £12 for smaller items up to £200 for a giant toy.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his children's love for the soft toys as he and the Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in May.

© Jellycat

Prince William and Kate were reunited with the family of Liz Hatton – a teenage photographer who died of cancer in November 2024.

Mateo, the 17-year-old photographer's younger brother, gave Kate two yellow toys in the shape of a lemon pie and a pickled onion at the garden party.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate was gifted Jellycat toys from Liz Hatton's brother, Mateo

Seeing the toys, William said: "These are like gold dust. My children go crazy for these things. This is a children's currency."

Princess Charlotte was pictured smiling and holding the Jellycat Fuddlewuddle Puppy in images taken by mum Kate at their Norfolk home in November 2015 when the tot was just six months old.

Meghan's As Ever summer drop

Lilibet featured in her mother Meghan's latest post as the Duchess shared some behind-the-scenes footage and pictures as she prepared for the summer drop of her As Ever line.

The new range of food items that went on sale on Friday included a "limited edition orange blossom honey" at a cost of 28 dollars (£20).

Also available were an apricot spread in "keepsake packaging", and a crepe mix, both £10 each, flower sprinkles for £11 and a range of different herbal teas at £9 for a box of 12 sachets.

The new range went on sale at 4pm UK time, and had all sold out by just before 8pm.

Meghan has also announced her brand is launching a rose wine, which will be available to buy next month.

© Instagram On July 1st, the Duchess of Sussex quietly revealed a fresh launch date for her sold-out lifestyle brand

A message on the As Ever website read: "Our debut Napa Valley rose is launching just in time for summer entertaining.

"With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining, and will be available for purchase on July 1st."

