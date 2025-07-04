Prince George and Princess Charlotte's exciting change to their routine

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are preparing for an exciting change to their routine this week.

The young royals are expected to begin their summer holidays this Saturday, 5 July, as the summer term at Lambrook School officially comes to an end.

George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, have all attended the Berkshire-based prep school since 2022, following the family’s move to Windsor. The end of term marks the beginning of a long school break, during which the children will likely spend quality time with their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Family time for the Waleses

Although no official details have been released, the Wales family are expected to spend much of the summer together, either at their main residence, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, or at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Anmer Hall has long been a favourite retreat for the family. The rural property, located on the Sandringham Estate, offers privacy and plenty of space for the children to explore.

It is also likely that William and Kate will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland at some point over the summer. The royal estate has been a traditional gathering spot for the family for decades, and the King and Queen are expected to host relatives there as usual.

Special moment for George

The summer break will no doubt be especially significant for Prince George. When he returns to Lambrook in September, he will begin his final year at the school.

Lambrook educates children up to Year 8, typically aged 13. George is due to complete his time there in the summer of 2026, after which he will move on to a new school for the next stage of his education.

It is widely believed that he will attend Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.

Eton speculation

Eton College is located just across the River Thames from Windsor, a short drive from the family's home. Its proximity, combined with the royal family's close links to the institution, has made it a likely choice for George.

William enrolled at Eton in 1995 and boarded at the prestigious school for five years. The institution’s academic reputation and well-established traditions are thought to align well with the royal family’s values.

According to Eton’s website, termly fees currently stand at £21,099.60, meaning a full academic year would cost more than £63,000. While nothing has been confirmed publicly, reports in 2023 suggested that William and Kate had already visited the school with George.

Charlotte and Louis' education

While George prepares for his final years at Lambrook, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to remain at the school for the foreseeable future.

Charlotte still has several years left before she will move on, while Louis, the youngest of the three, is only just beginning his prep school journey.

It is not yet known what secondary schools the younger siblings will attend. However, it is likely that William and Kate will take a similar approach to George’s education and choose schools close to home that align with the family’s values.

A restful break ahead

The summer break will give the young royals the opportunity to relax after a busy school term. The family are known for keeping things low-key during their private time, with past summers including countryside walks, bike rides and beach visits.

Prince Louis, who recently turned seven, has not yet made his Wimbledon debut, unlike his older siblings. But with school now out of the way, the children may attend one of the later matches with their parents.

Wimbledon, which runs until 14 July, is a regular fixture in Kate’s calendar as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

George, Charlotte and Louis will return to Lambrook on 3 September. Until then, the Wales family are expected to enjoy a quieter few weeks away from the spotlight.

With Princess Kate continuing to take on a reduced royal schedule following her cancer diagnosis, the focus remains on family time and recovery.

As the summer begins, royal fans will no doubt be eager to catch glimpses of the family during any public appearances, particularly as interest in the young royals continues to grow.