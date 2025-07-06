Prince William showcases hidden talent before disappointing outcome

Prince William has never hidden his love for football, which he has been trying to pass down to his children, often taking them to football events with him.

Royal fans will remember the sweet moments that the future King and his first son shared during the Champions League quarter-final in April this year, watching Aston Villa play against Paris Saint-Germain in Birmingham.

King Charles III’s son is a big Aston Villa fan, and during that specific match, he couldn’t hold back the disappointment for his team’s defeat. It’s also clear that he wishes to share his passion with his son, in the hope that he too will be an Aston Villa fan.

Speaking to TNT Sports on that occasion, the Prince said, "I thought it’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

"He continued: "I hope it's not 43 years until the next time it happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and to bring him along tonight is a big deal for me."

Prince William is the patron of the Football Association, and has been vocal during the last week about the Women's Euro.

© Getty Images Prince George and Prince William watching Aston Villa in Paris

A few days ago, he headed to St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to meet with England's Lionesses. After the meeting, he shared a video on Instagram of him spending time with the England team and wrote: "Best of luck to the Lionesses at the Women’s Euros. Take pride in all that’s been achieved and believe in bringing home the win!"

He also shared a series of pictures taken during the official visit, including a shot with England’s captain Leah Williamson, captioning them: "An inspiring visit to St. George’s Park ahead of the Women’s Euros."

"Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing! Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!"

© Getty Prince William visiting the Lionesses at St George's Park

The future monarch also had some lovely words for the Welsh team. On X, he shared a heartfelt message in Welsh that read: "Pob lwc i Gymru wrth iddyn nhw chwarae am y tro cyntaf ym Mhencampwriaeth Ewros y Merched. Mae hi’n foment falch a hanesyddol i bêl-droed Cymru. W."This translates to: "Best of luck to Wales as they make their Women's Euros debut. A proud and historical moment for Welsh football. W".

Unfortunately, the well wishes haven’t been enough, and the Welsh team was sadly beaten by the Netherlands – but there is still time to make William proud.