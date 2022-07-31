Leah Williamson: All you need to know about the England captain from dating life to net worth The footballer will captain England in Sunday's final

The Women's Euros reaches its thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with England due to face Germany in the final. Captaining the England squad will be 25-year-old Leah Williamson, who plays as a centre back for the Lionesses.

Leah has been a star of the tournament, prompting plenty of questions about her ranging from her dating life to how much money she earns as a player. Read on to get the answers…

Who is Leah Williamson dating?

Leah has remained incredibly tight-lipped on her personal life, and it is believed that the footballing star is currently single. Some publications have linked her with childhood friend Mason Childs, highlighting a post where she wished him a happy birthday, but despite the heart emojis this could easily be just an exchange between friends.

Leah has been linked with Jordan

Her followers believe that she is in a relationship with fellow Arsenal teammate Jordan Nobbs, with Jordan having shared several photos of the pair together in relaxed settings, sometimes holding hands, but nothing official has been confirmed.

What is Leah Williamson's net worth?

The footballer is believed to be worth around £4million and has sponsorship deals with Pepsi and Nike, and this might be increased as she has reportedly been approached by Gucci in some capacity.

In January, Leah signed a new contract with club Arsenal, although the full details of this contract, including her salary have been kept under wraps. At the time of signing, she said: "I'm as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here – at home – and I'm very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge."

If the Lionesses win on Sunday evening, The Telegraph reports that the players would receive a bonus of £55,000. It is believed that members of the Lionesses are paid £2,000 for appearing on the team, but like with the men's game, this money is typically donated to charity.

