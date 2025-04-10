Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George goes through all the emotions with Prince William - and they're so in sync
George and William cheering at Aston Villa match© Getty Images

The young Prince is an avid Aston Villa supporter like his dad

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales and Prince George went through a rollercoaster of emotions at Aston Villa's Champions League match in Paris on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game against Paris Saint-Germain, Prince William said in a TV interview how much it meant to have his eldest son with him in the stands.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist on TNT Sports, he was asked if he was on a "lads tour" to the match with friends.

William replied: "Well, I've got my son here as well, so I'm on best behaviour as well.

"But I thought: You know what, it's been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

"I hope it's not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."

The future King was pictured punching the air and hugging George, who was wearing an Aston Villa scarf, as he celebrated Morgan Rogers giving the Birmingham side a first-half lead.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince William hugs and kisses George during football match

Sadly, the match ended in a 3-1 victory to PSG ahead of the return leg at Villa Park next week.

Take a look at all of William and George's reactions below, and see how much the royal father-son duo are in sync.

1/6

Prince William hugging George at football match© Getty Images

Hugs for George

As Villa netted the first goal of the night, William let out a roar in celebration and was seen kissing and hugging his smiling son.

2/6

George and William cheering at Aston Villa match© Getty Images

Celebrations

The royals jumped up from their seats and cheered as they celebrated with their friends, including William's childhood pal, Thomas van Straubenzee.

3/6

Prince George and Prince William celebrating at Villa match© Getty Images

Like father, like son

George was also seen punching the air in sync with his father as Villa made an early lead.

4/6

George and William look up at score at Villa match© Getty Images

The scores are even

But PSG quickly equalised, and William and George's expressions changed.

5/6

William putting head in hands at football match© Getty Images

The tables turn

At one point, William put his head in his hands as George looked anxiously ahead.

6/6

Prince George and Prince William looking serious at Villa match© Getty Images

Disappointment for Villa fans

Sadly, a win wasn't to be as PSG scored two further goals, leading them to a 3-1 victory over Villa.

Read More