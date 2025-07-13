Senior royal confirmed to appear in Royal Box at Wimbledon today

The Duchess of Gloucester will attend Wimbledon today for the Men’s Singles semi-finals. Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal will take her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The 79-year-old is Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association. Her appearance has been listed in the official Royal Diary.

Second appearance at this year’s tournament

© Getty Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester speaks to Debbie Jevans in the royal box

Today’s outing marks the Duchess Birgitte's second appearance at Wimbledon this week. She was also seen at the Championships on Monday.

On that occasion, she was seated in the Royal Box alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh. The pair were seen speaking with Carole Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s mother, who was also in attendance.

Photos from the day showed Birgitte warmly greeting Carole with a hug and kiss on the cheek. The sweet exchange was noted by fans watching the Royal Box coverage.

Royals at Wimbledon 2025

© Getty Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

The Duchess is the latest in a line of senior royals to attend Wimbledon this year. Queen Camilla made an appearance earlier in the tournament, along with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson.

The Princess of Wales, 43, is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has long been a regular presence at the event.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

She attended the Women's Singles Final yesterday and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Last year, Kate appeared at the tournament with Princess Charlotte, 10, and her sister Pippa Middleton. The outing was one of her final public appearances of the summer.

Confirmation of final appearance from Waleses

© Getty Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today

Kensington Palace has also confirmed that both the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Gentlemen’s Singles Final this Sunday. The event marks the last day of the tournament.

Kate and William will be at Centre Court on Sunday, 13 July. It will be Kate’s second appearance at Wimbledon in 2025.

Duchess of Gloucester’s royal role

© Getty The Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen watches tennis from the Royal Box

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, has represented the Royal Family at Wimbledon for many years. As a working royal, she regularly supports cultural and sporting events across the UK.

She has been married to the Duke of Gloucester since 1972. The couple carry out hundreds of engagements each year on behalf of the Crown.

As Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association, Birgitte is a key supporter of British tennis. She frequently attends Wimbledon and other events in the tennis calendar.

Today’s matches mark the beginning of the final weekend at Wimbledon. The Men’s Singles semi-finals are always a highlight, attracting high-profile guests and record crowds.

Sunday’s final is expected to draw a packed Royal Box. With both William and Kate attending, all eyes will be on Centre Court once again.