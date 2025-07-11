Royal family LIVE: Prince William to play in charity polo match

Good morning,

Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent

We've got an exciting day of royal watching coming up, as the Prince of Wales is expected to play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025, which raises money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal will visit Fair Isle Bird Observatory on Fair Isle, Shetland, and the Duchess of Edinburgh will continue her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

