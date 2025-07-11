Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince William to play in charity polo match
William playing polo© UK Press via Getty Images
All the royal news from Friday 11 July

Updated: 34 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prince William to play in charity polo match
  • Princess Anne to visit Fair Isle Bird Observatory on Fair Isle, Shetland.
  • Day 12 of Wimbledon - who will sit in the royal box?
Today's royal agenda

Good morning, 

It's Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, bringing you all of the latest royal news from London. 

We've got an exciting day of royal watching coming up, as the Prince of Wales is expected to play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025, which raises money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal will visit Fair Isle Bird Observatory on Fair Isle, Shetland, and the Duchess of Edinburgh will continue her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Stay tuned for more. 

