Princess Kate receives adorable 3-word piece of advice from child before Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales received a heartwarming message from a young fan ahead of her appearance at Wimbledon. The 43-year-old royal attended the tournament on Saturday as part of her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Before taking her seat in the Royal Box, she met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who was at the event as a representative of the Dan Maskell Trust.

Lydia, who overcame a brain injury in 2023, was given the honour of performing the coin toss ahead of the wheelchair singles final.

A sweet message for Kate

© Getty Princess Kate meeting Lydia Lowe as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final

Kate asked Lydia whether she was nervous and what it meant to take part in the day. When the Princess asked if she had any advice ahead of her public appearance, Lydia didn’t hesitate.

She said: "Don’t be nervous." She followed it up with: "Take deep breaths."

Kate smiled and thanked her for the message. She replied: "Take deep breaths, okay, I’ll remember that. Thank you."

Warm welcome in the Royal Box

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Kate received a standing ovation as she entered the Royal Box. She wore a cream Self-Portrait dress paired with a green and purple bow in recognition of her Wimbledon patronage.

The Princess was seated next to former world No.1 Billie Jean King. She also met champion Wang Ziying and steward Bob Flint, who has worked at Wimbledon since 1980.

Kate became patron of the AELTC in 2016. She has attended the tournament regularly since taking on the role from Queen Elizabeth II.

Health update and recent appearances

© Getty Princess Kate in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

This was Kate’s second public appearance at Wimbledon since confirming her cancer diagnosis. Last year, she also received a standing ovation as she made a rare appearance during treatment.

Since then, she has gradually returned to public life. Earlier this summer, she attended Garter Day in Windsor and Trooping the Colour with the Royal Family.

In June, Kate was expected to attend Royal Ascot but later withdrew. Kensington Palace has made clear that her recovery remains the top priority, with appearances based on how she is feeling at the time.

A proud moment for young Lydia

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales meeting Shaniah Williams and Jefferson Iweh as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon

Lydia, who gave Kate the thoughtful advice, had a special role at the tournament. She carried out the coin toss for the final of the wheelchair singles event.

She suffered a serious brain injury in January 2023 and had to relearn how to walk. She was attending Wimbledon as a guest of the Dan Maskell Trust, which supports disabled people in tennis.

Kate asked Lydia who her favourite player was and how she felt about taking part. The Princess appeared genuinely moved by the young girl’s story.

Kate’s ongoing connection to Wimbledon

© CameraSport via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales during the presentation ceremony of the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon

Kate has long had a strong association with tennis. She is often seen at Wimbledon and has previously presented trophies on Centre Court.

She has spoken in the past about her love of sport and its impact on mental and physical wellbeing. Her attendance this year was seen as another encouraging sign in her ongoing recovery.

Royal fans welcomed her return and praised her calm presence at the event. Her interaction with Lydia quickly drew attention online, with many commenting on the sweet exchange.

Her appearance at Wimbledon follows a string of carefully paced engagements. Supporters have noted how meaningful these moments have been for the Princess and the public alike.