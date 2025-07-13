Princess Kate just rocked unexpected accessory for latest Wimbledon appearance

The Princess of Wales delighted fans on Saturday when she returned to Wimbledon to watch the women's singles final.

As ever, Princess Kate, 43, looked picture-perfect for the occasion, opting for a sophisticated ivory-hued number from royally-approved British label, Self-Portrait.

Her designer frock featured a pleated skirt and a structured, belted jacket complete with a peplum hem, decorative pockets and short sleeves.

Whilst Kate is typically a stickler for a structured mini bag or clutch, the royal mother-of-three spruced up her creamy-hued look with something a little different this year.

© Getty Images Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

As she made her way into the fabled Wimbledon grounds, the royal was pictured carrying a slouchy woven leather bag by Anya Hindmarch.

Dubbed the 'Neeson Small Square Tote', Kate's bag in 'Chalk' featured thick woven strands of leather, the brand's signature woven bow, an internal pocket, adjustable handles and a zipped top for added security.

© Getty Images The mother-of-three was all smiles as she attended day 13 of the tournament

For those looking to emulate Kate's style, the designer bag is listed online with a price tag of £950, though is said to be "coming soon". One to keep an eye on!

Rounding off her elegant ensemble, Prince William's wife also accessorised with some nude heeled pumps from Gianvito Rossi, a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gleaming watch from Cartier, and a golden bangle from Halcyon Days.

© Getty Images Kate typically carries structured bags at Wimbledon

Royal seal of approval

Anya Hindmarch is beloved by several members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie who have been spotted carrying several of the brand's accessories over the years.

© Getty Images Eugenie spruced up her look with a gold clutch

In June last year, Sarah Ferguson's daughter elevated a wedding guest look with a stunning Anya Hindmarch clutch in woven gold fabric.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Meghan Markle rocked one of the brand's quirky accessories when she visited a bookstore in Santa Barbara.

In photographs published by PEOPLE, Meghan could be seen holding a set of keys adorned with the 'Match Book Charm'.

© Getty Images Zara also carried an Anya Hindmarch bag at Royal Ascot this year

The cream leather piece, reminiscent of a tiny box of matches, reads "TAKE WHAT YOU NEED" on the cover, while inside several 'matches' displaying wholesome words of wellness are lined up behind the flap.

Zara Tindall is also a huge fan of the brand, and was pictured at Royal Ascot in 2024 carrying the exact same golden-hued clutch as her cousin Princess Eugenie.

