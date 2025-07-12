Princess Charlene is flawless in gorgeous outfit as she joins Prince Albert at swanky event

As ever, Charlene looked incredibly stylish with the royal rocking a blue Elie Saab dress. The mother-of-two looked magical in the stylish ensemble, wearing her blonde hair in its traditional style and finishing off her look with the most dazzling diamond necklace. Charlene also carried a small bouquet of flowers as she made her grand entrance alongside Albert.
Albert, meanwhile, looked incredibly dapper in his white suit, an item that the monarch often wears on glamorous events.
The duo weren't alone at the ball, as they were joined by other members of the extended family, including Marie and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis wore a suave tuxedo, while his wife looked amazing in a custom green Crisoni Monte-Carlo.
Camille paid tribute to her late grandmother, Grace Kelly, in a custom Elisabetta Franchi that was inspired by one of the late royal's outfits.