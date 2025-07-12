Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene is flawless in gorgeous outfit as she joins Prince Albert at swanky event – photos
The Monaco royals headed to the annual Red Cross Ball
Princess Charlene in a blue dress with Prince Albert in a white dress© Getty Images

Princess Charlene is flawless in gorgeous outfit as she joins Prince Albert at swanky event

The Monaco royals headed to the annual Red Cross Ball

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, on Saturday as the Monegasque royals attended the annual Red Cross Ball.

As ever, Charlene looked incredibly stylish with the royal rocking a blue Elie Saab dress. The mother-of-two looked magical in the stylish ensemble, wearing her blonde hair in its traditional style and finishing off her look with the most dazzling diamond necklace. Charlene also carried a small bouquet of flowers as she made her grand entrance alongside Albert.

Albert, meanwhile, looked incredibly dapper in his white suit, an item that the monarch often wears on glamorous events.

Marie Ducruet standing with Louis Ducruet, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and Camille Gottlieb© Getty Images
The gala proved to be a family affair

The duo weren't alone at the ball, as they were joined by other members of the extended family, including Marie and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis wore a suave tuxedo, while his wife looked amazing in a custom green Crisoni Monte-Carlo.

Camille paid tribute to her late grandmother, Grace Kelly, in a custom Elisabetta Franchi that was inspired by one of the late royal's outfits.

Princess Charlene wearing a blue dress© Getty Images
Charlene was as beautiful as ever

Also at the event were major stars including Billy Idol and Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc.

The annual charity event aims to raise money and highlight the work carried out by the Monegasque Red Cross, both locally and internationally.

Scroll down for some of the best photos from the event…

Princess Charlene in a blue dress and Prince Albert wearing a white tuxedo© Getty Images

Albert and Charlene's entrance

Charlene and Albert looked divine as they made their stylish entrance to the charity event.

Princess Charlene wearing a blue dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers© Getty Images

Charlene's dress in full

The Monegasque royal was beautiful in her stunning blue dress that came from luxury designer Elie Saab.

Marie Ducruet in a green dress and Louis Ducruet in a black tuxedo© Getty Images

Louis and Marie Ducruet

Louis and Marie also looked striking as they appeared. We were in love with Marie's stunning gown!

Camille Gottlieb in a black and white dress© Getty Images

Camille Gottlieb

Camille was absolutely enchanting in her lavish dress which oozed style. Grace Kelly would be proud of the look.

Charles Leclerc in a black tuxedo and Alexandra Saint Mleux in a sheer dress© Getty Images

Charles Leclerc

F1 star Charles Leclerc channelled his inner James Bond in his stylish tuxedo, while his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux was picture-perfect in a semi-sheer turquoise outfit.

Billy Idol in a leather jacket© Getty Images

Billy Idol

Rock star Billy Idol turned heads in his sharp black outfit.

LISTEN: The Princess of Wales stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

