Princess Charlene is flawless in gorgeous outfit as she joins Prince Albert at swanky event

Princess Charlene stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, on Saturday as the Monegasque royals attended the annual Red Cross Ball.

As ever, Charlene looked incredibly stylish with the royal rocking a blue Elie Saab dress. The mother-of-two looked magical in the stylish ensemble, wearing her blonde hair in its traditional style and finishing off her look with the most dazzling diamond necklace. Charlene also carried a small bouquet of flowers as she made her grand entrance alongside Albert.

Albert, meanwhile, looked incredibly dapper in his white suit, an item that the monarch often wears on glamorous events.

© Getty Images The gala proved to be a family affair

The duo weren't alone at the ball, as they were joined by other members of the extended family, including Marie and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis wore a suave tuxedo, while his wife looked amazing in a custom green Crisoni Monte-Carlo.

Camille paid tribute to her late grandmother, Grace Kelly, in a custom Elisabetta Franchi that was inspired by one of the late royal's outfits.

© Getty Images Charlene was as beautiful as ever

Also at the event were major stars including Billy Idol and Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc.

The annual charity event aims to raise money and highlight the work carried out by the Monegasque Red Cross, both locally and internationally.

Scroll down for some of the best photos from the event…

© Getty Images Albert and Charlene's entrance Charlene and Albert looked divine as they made their stylish entrance to the charity event.



© Getty Images Charlene's dress in full The Monegasque royal was beautiful in her stunning blue dress that came from luxury designer Elie Saab.



© Getty Images Louis and Marie Ducruet Louis and Marie also looked striking as they appeared. We were in love with Marie's stunning gown!



© Getty Images Camille Gottlieb Camille was absolutely enchanting in her lavish dress which oozed style. Grace Kelly would be proud of the look.



© Getty Images Charles Leclerc F1 star Charles Leclerc channelled his inner James Bond in his stylish tuxedo, while his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux was picture-perfect in a semi-sheer turquoise outfit.



© Getty Images Billy Idol Rock star Billy Idol turned heads in his sharp black outfit.



HOLIDAY LIKE A ROYAL THIS SUMMER! Royal Retreats is your passport to the holiday hideaways beloved by the royal family, from the English countryside to the wilds of Africa and even the mist-shrouded hills of Transylvania. Packed with historic images, insider details and expert insight, Royal Retreats is your ticket to the most glamorous and fascinating corners of the royal world. Step inside their most exclusive holiday destinations

Plan your own royal getaway

Discover tropical islands, luxury yachts, country estates and more Get your issue by clicking on the button below. GET YOUR GUIDE HERE