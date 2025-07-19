Royal no longer able to 'take the stairs' following new health diagnosis

Emperor Akihito, the former Emperor of Japan, has been advised against "taking the stairs" after the royal was diagnosed with further heart problems.
The 91-year-old was hospitalised on Monday, where he was diagnosed with supraventricular arrhythmia. At the time of his hospitalisation, the royal was there to adjust his heart medication following a diagnosis of myocardial ischemia.
The NHS notes that the former condition is when "your heart suddenly beats much faster than normal" and notes that while the condition is not "usually serious", some people might still require a form of treatment.
Alongside refraining from strenuous exercise, the NHS recommends people to cut down on coffee and alcohol as well as stopping smoking. It's been confirmed that while Akihito will continue his research into goby fish, he will be shortening the length of his walks.
Akihito received an oral treatment for the condition and left the hospital with his wife, Empress Michiko, who had been visiting him on a daily basis.
It's currently unclear whether the former emperor will recover in his summer home or if he'll remain at the Sento Imperial Residence.
Akihito's health
Back in 2016, Akihito signalled his intention to abdicate from the Chrysanthemum Throne due to his advancing age; he abdicated three years later with his son, Emperor Naruhito, succeeding him.
Back in 2003, the royal underwent treatment for prostate cancer, but it's mostly been his heart that has caused him health issues. In 2018, he suffered from dizziness and nausea due to insufficient blood flow to his brain.
In 2022, he was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency. At the time, an official said: "Currently he is living life as usual."
Despite sounding incredibly serious, in 2022, Gautam Deshpande, a doctor of internal medicine in Tokyo, told Reuters: "It's a very, very liveable condition. It's absolutely not surprising for an on-the-go guy and at 88 years old."