Princess Kate was 'seriously unwell' before major surgery

The Princess of Wales had a difficult 2024, having to undergo an abdominal surgery at the start of the year as well as being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.
While the royal has since revealed that she is in "remission," she continues to recover from the illness and last week unexpectedly pulled out of a planned appearance at Royal Ascot. Kate was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous race meet in Berkshire on Wednesday, as she continues to find the right balance following her health battles.
However, in a new piece for the MailOnline, writer Rebecca English has hinted at how serious Kate's health conditions were last year.
Although not revealing the full specifics, the royal writer said: "As I have previously revealed, the princess was seriously unwell in the run-up to her surgery in the first place.
"And while that is a story only for her to tell – if she ever chooses to do so – I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery."
Kate's health in 2024
In January 2024, Kate was admitted to hospital to undergo abdominal surgery, with the royal keeping her illness a closely guarded secret. At the same time, King Charles was admitted to the same hospital to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate; his subsequent cancer was detected at the same time.
At the time, a royal source told The Sunday Times the Waleses have switched to "100% family first, day job second". Aides insisted that Kate would be out of sight over the next few months but was likely to continue working behind the scenes.
However, two months after her surgery, Kate confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, something she described as "really tough".
The royal spent most of the year out of the public eye, but made occasional appearances, including at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.
In the autumn, she revealed that she had completed her course of chemotherapy, and in a video, she described her cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable".
Following the news, she made more frequent appearances, including at the state visit of the Emir of Qatar, marking Remembrance Sunday and her annual carol concert.
A year on from her initial abdominal surgery, the royal revealed that she was in remission. Returning to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated, the mother-of-three said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.
"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."