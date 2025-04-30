King Charles issues update on 'daunting' cancer journey in most personal address yet at Buckingham Palace

King Charles hosted a special reception on Wednesday as he and Queen Camilla joined forces to celebrate cancer charities.

During the reception, His Majesty delivered a moving update as he reflected on his own journey with the illness, after previously sharing his diagnosis in February 2024. Addressing the attendees, the 76-year-old said: "My wife and I are delighted to host you here this evening to celebrate and above all thank those who so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance to the 390,000 people who, sadly, receive a new cancer diagnosis across the UK each year. That is over 1,000 new cases every single day.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

He continued: "It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.

"As patrons of many such organisations, The Queen and I have seen at first-hand how you not only fund vital research and deliver exceptional healthcare but also create spaces where patients and their families find sanctuary, understanding and practical assistance when they need it most."

© Alamy Stock Photo Charles met with the Health Secretary and Strictly star Amy Dowden

The royal added: "What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection - whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group.

"These moments of kinship create what I might call a 'community of care', one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times. So to all the researchers pursuing pioneering breakthroughs; to the healthcare professionals providing specialist treatment; to the volunteers offering comfort, or campaigning to raise awareness; and to the fundraisers enabling all this vital work - you have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude.

"Your commitment to early diagnosis, evermore successful therapies and truly holistic care represents the very best our country can offer."

Also in his speech, Charles said: "This collective endeavour reminds us of what we can achieve when we are united with common purpose and uncommon determination. While every patient’s journey may be different, together you are ensuring that a cancer diagnosis need never mean facing the future without hope and support.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

"And to those who may be receiving such upsetting news today, tomorrow or at any point in the future, I can only echo the departing words of the late Dame Deborah James, whose parents I am delighted to have with us here this evening, and whose example stands as an inspiration to us all, in sickness and in health: 'Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope.'

"I am so very grateful for all that you do."

Cancer diagnosis

Charles shared his diagnosis on 5 February 2024. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

© Getty Images Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

LISTEN: Inside the royal Easter celebrations

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Life with the illness

While Charles initially pulled back from engagements, the monarch has since returned to a full schedule and has even undergone several trips abroad.

© Getty Images Charles has fully returned to work

Details about his treatment have mostly been kept out of the public sphere, however, last month, he suffered a setback in his recovery. Charles had to cancel several engagements after briefly being admitted to hospital due to side-effects from the treatment.

HELLO! understands that the King's recovery from his illness is progressing as expected and that incidents like this are expected. A source described it as a "minor bump in the road".