Royal relatives grant unprecedented access inside private beach holiday

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are soaking up the sun in Cornwall. The twins were joined by their partners, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd, as well as their younger brother, Samuel Aitken, for a weekend of sun, surfing and serene waters.

Keep reading to see all the snaps from the family holiday.

1/ 6 The inseparable twins posted a number of sweet snaps from their weekend getaway, including pictures with their husbands, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd, as well as snaps of them dressed in matching wetsuits and standing in front of a surfboard. Eliza posed alongside her husband, Channing, while Amelia stood beside her husband, Greg and the twins' younger brother, Samuel Aitken.

2/ 6 © Instagram The sisters are no strangers to exhilarating hobbies, with Eliza revealing that she and Channing love extreme sports and holiday activities. "I've skydived, bungee jumped… Bodyboarding, surfing – I love that," she told Tatler in an interview.

3/ 6 © Instagram In another snap, Amelia smiled alongside her husband, Greg Mallett, while holding a green surfboard. The pair married in 2023 after being in a relationship for 11 years before that. "It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," Amelia told HELLO! of their spectacular day, which took place on 21 March on a mountain top in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, at Quoin Rock Manor House.

4/ 6 Also in the carousel was a picture of herself and her brother, Samuel, post-swim on the beach. With a Louis Vuitton 'Never Full' swung over her shoulder and a sleek pair of black sunglasses, Amelia looked very chic. Amelia has previously talked about the close bond between her and Samuel after he walked her down the aisle for her 2023 wedding. "Samuel is so special to Greg and I, so it just made sense," she told HELLO! at the time.

5/ 6 © Instagram Amelia also snapped a sweet picture of her sister, Eliza, and her brother, Samuel, sitting over crystal blue waters.



