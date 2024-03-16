Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charles Spencer celebrates special milestone with rarely-seen daughter
The late Princess Diana's niece is rarely pictured in public  

2 minutes ago
Earl Charles Spencer attends the ICAP charity day at ICAP on December 9, 2015 in London
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Earl Charles Spencer has taken to Instagram to mark a special family milestone. 

The brother of the late Princess of Wales, 59, shared a post with his 203,000 Instagram followers where he was seen in a smart suit in a grand setting with his daughter Lady Lara. 

The doting dad captioned the post: "My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday - but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it’s Lara’s 18th birthday today. So much love, my darling….".

The birthday girl was seen with her arm around her father wearing a cropped black top, black low-rise jeans and a studded belt. 

The cover of Charles Spencer's memoir A Very Private School © Instagram
Charles Spencer has released a memoir called A Very Private School

The book that the Earl referenced in his post was the autobiography titled A Very Private School which documents his personal experiences of boarding school life and the impact these experiences have had on him.   

Lady Lara is rarely seen in public, though she was seen in her role as a flower girl at the wedding of her cousin Emily McCorquodale in 2012. Also in attendance were Princess Kate and Prince William, as well as Prince Harry. 

Emily McCorquodale, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Neil McCorquodale© Getty
Lady Lara was a flower girl at the wedding of Emily McCorquodale

Lara is the daughter that the Earl shares with his ex-wife Caroline Fraud. She also has a brother, Edmund, 20. 

Lara's older half-siblings are seen much more widely in the public eye. Charles is father to Lady Kitty, 33, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 31, Louis Spencer Viscount Althorp, 30, and Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, 10. 

Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer© Getty
Lady Lara has older sisters - Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Kitty and Ladies Amelia and Eliza have gained a higher profile. Lady Kitty wed her South African businessman beau Michael Lewis, 64, in 2021 in a lavish Italian ceremony after having met in 2018. 

Lady Kitty Spencer at Royal Ascot 2019© Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis in 2021

Lady Kitty has paved her way in the fashion world, wearing five incredible dresses on her special day. Her gowns ranged from a high-neck lacy number with padded shoulders and a full skirt through to a blue Dolce and Gabbana ballgown covered in pink flowers. 

Charles' 18-year-old daughter also had another special family wedding to attend when her sister Lady Amelia wed her lifestyle coach boyfriend in 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa. 

Lady Amelia Spencer in a white dress with her hair up© Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer was a bride in 2023

The Lady looked so stunning in a lace-covered fit-and-flare gown with a sweetheart neckline and a two-and-a-half-metre-long train. Her custom veil went on for days and she wore Jimmy Choo shoes to round off the look perfectly. 

It is no surprise that Amelia's big day was so beautiful given she had previously worked as a wedding planner. Though not much is known about what the future holds for Lady Lara herself, it was said in 2023 that she was considering study in the United States.

DISCOVER: Charles Spencer's hauntingly beautiful 550-acre gardens where Princess Diana is laid to rest – all the photos

Speaking on Rabbit Hole Detectives, the podcast hosted by the Reverend Richard Coles and historian Cat Jarman, Charles revealed: "I just did a tour of the East Coast universities for my teenage daughter, and everywhere you went, one of the big stats they had was how many [books libraries had]… That's a really big thing to them, it's a symbol of not just learning but status." 

