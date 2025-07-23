Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal concludes – but new TV projects are 'coming soon'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal with Netflix will come to the end of its five-year-deal in September, but according to reports, the couple have got plans in the pipeline.
Page Six reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are poised to sign a first-look deal with the streaming giant when their exclusive deal ends in autumn.
Netflix has been making a shift away from large, multi-project with the Sussexes reportedly looking at a similar agreement to one that the streamer has with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company.
A source told Page Six: "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess."
HELLO! has reached out to representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.
Second season of Meghan's lifestyle show
Meghan's second season of With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix this autumn as scheduled.
The first series, which aired in March, received mixed reviews from critics.
In the eight-part show, the former Suits actress gave hosting tips and cooked with celebrity friends including The Office star Mindy Kaling.
Harry made just one appearance at the end of the first season’s final episode when he joined Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.
Shortly after the series aired, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, with products including the raspberry jam and flower sprinkles appearing in the Netflix show.
How much was Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal worth?
The Sussexes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix six months after stepping back as senior royals in 2020, with the contract reportedly worth $100 million.
Their debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, showed their personal journey from their first date, their wedding and parenthood, as well as their experiences behind palace walls within the royal family. It became the biggest documentary debut in Netflix's history.
Since then, the couple also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.