Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal concludes – but new TV projects are 'coming soon'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal with Netflix will come to the end of its five-year-deal in September, but according to reports, the couple have got plans in the pipeline.

Page Six reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are poised to sign a first-look deal with the streaming giant when their exclusive deal ends in autumn.

Netflix has been making a shift away from large, multi-project with the Sussexes reportedly looking at a similar agreement to one that the streamer has with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company.

A source told Page Six: "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess."

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Second season of Meghan's lifestyle show

Meghan's second season of With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix this autumn as scheduled.

The first series, which aired in March, received mixed reviews from critics.

© Netflix Meghan shared her tips and tricks for cooking, hosting and party planning in the show

In the eight-part show, the former Suits actress gave hosting tips and cooked with celebrity friends including The Office star Mindy Kaling.

Harry made just one appearance at the end of the first season’s final episode when he joined Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Harry appeared in the last episode with Meghan's friends and mother, Doria

Shortly after the series aired, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, with products including the raspberry jam and flower sprinkles appearing in the Netflix show.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.

How much was Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal worth?

The Sussexes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix six months after stepping back as senior royals in 2020, with the contract reportedly worth $100 million.

© Netflix The Netflix docuseries featured personal photographs and footage

Their debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, showed their personal journey from their first date, their wedding and parenthood, as well as their experiences behind palace walls within the royal family. It became the biggest documentary debut in Netflix's history.

Since then, the couple also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

