Meghan Markle teases major move for lifestyle brand: 'Mark your calendars'

Meghan Markle revealed in a surprise announcement that her lifestyle brand, As Ever, will restock its products on June 20, after the first drop sold out within less than an hour.

The Duchess took to Instagram to tease the upcoming release, which will see her re-launch fan-favourite products like jam, honey, and tea.

Meghan's major move

© Instagram Meghan announced that As Ever would be restocking their products on June 20

"Oh yes, honey…sweet things await," Meghan wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of a stack of pancakes dripping in honey and sprinkled with raspberries. "Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT – we're bringing back your favourites, plus some delicious surprises you won't want to miss!"

She elaborated on the surprise announcement in her newsletter, writing: "First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary."

"We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise," she added. "We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we're going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises."

Customer satisfaction

© Getty Images She launched her podcast in April

2025 has been an incredible year for the mother of two, who not only launched her lifestyle brand but also dropped her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking about her plans for As Ever on the podcast, Meghan revealed that she wanted to steer clear of the usual "scarcity mentality" business tactic and instead focus on customer satisfaction.

Sharing that promoting the scarcity mindset might be "annoying" for customers, she added: "I don't want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

Her products sold out within an hour

"So for me at the moment, with As Ever, it was great. We planned for a year and then everything sells out in 45 minutes," she continued.

"Yes, amazing, great news. Then what do you do? And then you say 'Okay, we planned as best as we could. Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour? Or is that annoying as a customer?'"

Meghan explained that the initial success of As Ever prompted her to take a break and reassess the business, to ensure that they were fully equipped for the demand. "I'm looking at it saying, 'Just pause. That happened. Let's wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need,'" she said on the podcast.

Onwards and upwards

© Getty She has plans to expand into the fashion space

The sky's the limit for the 43-year-old, who has plans to expand the As Ever brand and even move into the fashion space in the future. "I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer's needs are seasonally," she told Fast Company.

"My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that."

"Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me," she added.

To learn more about Meghan's podcast, watch below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle shares BTS footage of podcast photoshoot

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB