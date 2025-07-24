Prince William and Prince Harry's 20-year-old cousin's cause of death revealed

The cause of Prince William and Prince Harry's 20-year-old cousin Rosie Roche's death has been confirmed by a coroner.

A student at the University of Durham, Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle and was found dead at her family home on 14 July.

She was believed to have been discovered by her mum, Pippa, and sister, Agatha, at the property in Norton, Wiltshire, with a firearm near her body.

Following the opening of an inquest into her death at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court, the area coroner, Grant Davies, confirmed that a post-mortem was carried out.

Mr Davies revealed the official cause of her death and said that Rosie had passed away from a gunshot wound to her head.

According to The Times, he told the opening of her inquest on Sunday: "Rosie was getting ready to go away with friends and was packing her belongings at home.

"Philippa, her mum, and Agatha, her sister, were outside and then they returned inside the home address.

"Upon checking the office in the house, Agatha found Rosie deceased and she was slumped over a firearm with significant head trauma.

"The ambulance attended and confirmed the death at 1.22pm that day." Mr Davies added: "Police attended and have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.

"A post-mortem was carried out by Dr Harry Haynes from Great Western Hospital." The inquest has now been adjourned until 25 October.

Tributes pour in

Following her untimely death, Rosie’s family paid tribute to her in an obituary published by the Yorkshire Post that read: "Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long."

Rosie had been a first-year English Literature student at Durham University.

On learning of her passing, Professor Wendy Powers, Principal of Durham's University College, said staff and students at the college are "extremely saddened" by her "tragic" death and offered her condolences to Rosie's family and friends.