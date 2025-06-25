Prince William honours Prince Harry's friend at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales presented one of Prince Harry's friends with his OBE at a Windsor Castle investiture on Wednesday.

South African-born Jaco van Gass, who was awarded for services to cycling, was part of the team that trekked 208 miles to the South Pole with Harry in 2013, to raise funds for charity, Walking With The Wounded.

The Duke described Jaco as "one of life's most inspirational people" after the expedition and even wrote the foreword to the veteran's memoir, Unequivocal, in 2022.

The former soldier sustained life-changing injuries during his second tour of Afghanistan. After leaving the British Armed Forces, he became a first-class downhill skier, a multiple marathon runner and a para-cycling champion.

At Prince Harry's inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014, Jaco won two gold medals in cycling.

Asked how important the event had become for armed forces personnel, Jaco said at the investiture it gave competitors "that lease of life to then continue being a better person".

He said: "It gives everyone a reason to wake up in the morning and to train, it gives them a sense of fulfilment, it gives them a sense of being and belonging again.

"It's not a military environment, but it’s it’s got all those people that have served in the military, that have gone through trauma in different ways, and people can just relate.

"Suddenly, you see these people with big smiles on their faces and being able to talk to people that actually fully understand them."

Since then, Jaco's brought home two golds and a bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and two golds from the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Prince William also had the honour of knighting former England football manager, Gareth Southgate, at the investiture.

The former gaffer led the Three Lions to consecutive European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024 and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

He is the fourth England boss to be knighted, after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson, and the only manager of the England men’s team to lead them to two major tournament finals.

Sir Gareth said that managing his country for eight years was "an amazing privilege" but admitted he was "not missing that either", having resigned from the role following England’s 2-1 final defeat to Spain in July last year. He was succeeded by Thomas Tuchel ahead of next year's World Cup.

William, who is a patron of the Football Association, is a passionate football fan.

Sir Gareth added: "He's a genuine football fan, and he was deeply passionate about the team doing well and how he might help as president of the FA and was I getting the right support when I needed it. So it was an immense backing to have. He kindly thanked me for what I'd done."

