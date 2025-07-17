3 times Prince William was forced to make changes to accommodate Prince Harry

With Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly moving towards a reconciliation, royal watchers who have followed the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, growing up, are keeping their fingers crossed that the siblings will settle their differences, too.

While royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! he believes the brothers are living lives "worlds apart," other royal fans have been quick to note that over the years, Prince William has made huge gestures to support his younger brother.

"Prince William has always been the bigger man, in every situation, for his entire life," one observer wrote on social media, while another noted: "William has always been the bigger person and the appeaser."

With this in mind, we revisit the recent times Prince William has changed his plans in support of his younger brother.

© Getty Images William has been praised for his efforts

1. The Commonwealth Day procession

Shortly after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they would be stepping down as senior working royals back in 2020, Prince William opted not to take part in that year's Commonwealth Day procession.

Prince William and Princess Kate were originally due to join King Charles and Queen Camille for the procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the ceremony, but instead of walking through the church with the other senior royals, the couple will opted to be shown to their seats ahead of Her Majesty's arrival, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – a sign of solidarity amid the Sussex' big news, perhaps?

2. Prince Philip's funeral

For his grandfather's funeral in 2021, Prince William didn't wear military attire, perhaps in order to stop Prince Harry feeling like the odd one out.

Under the original plan, Prince Harry was due to be one of the only close relatives not in uniform, as he lost his honorary titles when he quit royal duties.

Instead, Prince William wore a dark suit instead of his military uniform.

© Getty Images Prince William and Harry at the funeral of Prince Philip

3. Queen Elizabeth II's flowers

The last time Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front was for the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty The royals reunited after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Ahead of the sombre occasion, it is understood that Prince William invited his younger brother to join him to view tributes left to their grandmother, marking their first public appearance together since the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana in July 2021.

Prince William's concessions

With these concessions in mind, it is understandable that over the years, the Prince of Wales has felt frustrated at times when his brother has been shown leniency.

For example, the Duke of Sussex was allowed to keep his beard for his wedding, a fact that he said upset his brother.

© Getty Harry asked the late Queen for permission to keep his beard for his wedding

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry wrote that the late Queen permitted him to keep his beard, irritating Prince William.

"I explained it to my brother and he… bristled?" Prince Harry said of when he told his brother he would be bearded on his big day.

Harry noted that William's upset was mainly down to the fact that he hadn't been allowed to keep his own beard.

© Getty Prince William wanted to keep his beard for his wedding

"After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied," Harry wrote.

"He was being ridiculous, and I told him so. But he kept getting angrier and angrier. Finally I told him flatly and defiantly that his bearded brother was getting married soon, and he could either get on board or not. The choice was up to him."

The brothers have certainly had their differences over the years, but equally have supported one another too – here's hoping they will one day sort it out!