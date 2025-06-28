Prince William set to make 'heartbreaking' decision about royal relative's future when he becomes King

Prince William will face a difficult decision when he ascends the throne, with royal experts predicting a significant change to his inner circle.

As the current Prince of Wales, William, 43, has maintained a dignified silence on the specifics of his future plans for the monarchy.

However, experts agree he will continue the approach taken by his father, King Charles, focusing on a streamlined royal family.

Yet the heir apparent faces a personal challenge, as it becomes increasingly clear his estranged brother, Prince Harry, will not be included in his vision for the future.

William's plans for the monarchy

It is widely anticipated that William will follow King Charles' example, maintaining a slimmed-down monarchy. This would mean fewer senior royals actively representing the crown, a shift intended to modernise the institution.

Royal commentator and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond believes William already has a clear picture of who will stand by him as key senior royals, with some notable changes from his father’s current arrangements.

Jennie explained to The Mirror: "William has always thought carefully about his future. He’s already picturing who he'll rely upon when his time as King comes."

Zara Tindall's expanded role

William may consider expanding the roles of some members of the wider royal family, notably his cousin Zara Tindall, 44. The daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Zara has remained a firm favourite with the public.

Zara, a respected equestrian and Olympian, is known for her dedication to charity work and sports advocacy. Though not currently considered a senior royal, experts believe William will involve Zara more prominently to strengthen his monarchy, particularly in light of family changes.

Jennie noted: "Zara is relatable, respected, and very well-liked. Bringing her into the fold makes perfect sense, especially as William seeks support from family he deeply trusts."

The 'great loss' of Prince Harry

However, William’s future reign will notably lack the presence of his brother Harry, 40, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Once famously close, the siblings have drifted apart following Harry’s move to California and a series of public criticisms against the Royal Family.

Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, published in January 2023, reportedly caused further strain. This development makes it unlikely that Harry will have any formal role under William’s reign.

Reflecting on the brothers' strained relationship, Jennie said: "Harry would have played a significant part in William’s reign. He was his wingman, the trusted sibling William could rely on."

Jennie added: "This estrangement is a great loss for William. Harry would have been his main confidant, someone he could genuinely depend upon."

William’s acceptance of the rift

While William has never publicly discussed the ongoing tensions, royal insiders say he has accepted the current reality, focusing instead on building a future without Harry’s presence.

Sources close to the palace suggest William is "deeply saddened" but pragmatic about the situation. He has reportedly moved forward, prioritising stability for the monarchy above personal feelings.

Jennie explained further: "William is pragmatic and understands the reality. It's heartbreaking, but he recognises he must move forward for the good of the institution."

Harry’s plea for reconciliation

Harry briefly addressed the family tension in a recent BBC interview, expressing a desire for reconciliation.

He said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

Despite this, experts remain sceptical about the brothers reuniting professionally.

Jennie commented: "Harry’s recent gestures are hopeful, but the reality is complicated. William seems to have made peace with moving on without Harry's involvement."

Looking ahead

William’s eventual reign will undoubtedly mark a significant transition for the Royal Family. The prince has remained committed to respecting tradition, but is also clearly aware of the need for evolution within the institution.

Experts predict William will increasingly rely on other trusted family members, including Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, as well as his aunt, Princess Anne.

William and Kate, Princess of Wales, 43, have also indicated a willingness to modernise their roles, connecting more openly with the public than past royal generations.

Jennie concluded: "William knows his reign must resonate with the public. He’ll choose family who help him present a relatable, stable, and modern monarchy."

While Harry’s absence may remain poignant, William appears committed to building a future that honours tradition while embracing change.