King Charles' cousin celebrates thrilling news for 'most precious' daughter

Royal watchers have long known Lord Ivar Mountbatten for his close ties to the British royal family, but he gained international recognition as the winner of The Traitors US season 3.

Ella Mountbatten, a Brand Partnership Manager with the Hong Kong-based Peninsula Hotels and the oldest of Ivar’s three daughters, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Fergus Wright, a Marketing Manager at Sky Sports Racing.

Lord Ivar couldn’t be happier about the news and shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple, along with a touching message to his daughter and future son-in-law.

He wrote, "I couldn’t be happier to announce the engagement of my eldest and most precious daughter Ella @ellamountbatten to her fabulous boyfriend Fergus."

He then poked fun at Ella’s fiancé, "Ferg is not one to be rushed so I am incredibly pleased that he has finally put us all out of our misery! I know he will look after my daughter to his dying day - they couldn’t be better suited. Enjoy this special time in your life. Much love to you both."

© Lord Ivar Mountbatten Ella Mountbatten and her fiancé Fergus Wright

Lord Ivar’s royal lineage is deeply rooted, and he and his family are often seen at royal occasions, including being on the balcony during Trooping the Colour next to senior royals.

He is the younger son of the late David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, and Janet Bryce, which makes him the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria and a second cousin to King Charles III.

On April 23, 1994, he married Penelope Vere Thompson at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Clare, Suffolk. The pair had three daughters, Ella, Alexandra, and Louise, before divorcing in 2011.

© Getty Images Lord Ivar Mountbatten attends "The Traitors" Season Finale Watch Party in New York City

He is also the first openly gay member of the royal family. In 2018, he married James Coyle, a director of airline cabin services whom he met on holiday.

The birth of Ella Louise Georgina Mountbatten was featured in HELLO! Magazine in 1996. Lord Ivar told HELLO! At the time: "The birth was not how I imagined it would be at all."

He continued, saying that he "helped to deliver Ella and cut the umbilical cord. When I saw her appear, it was amazing. Not so much a shock, but a revelation."

© Getty Janet Bryce, Lady Milford Haven, pictured with a newborn Ivar Mountbatten in 1963

Ella was named after the Grand Duchess Elizabeth of Russia, her great-great-aunt, younger sister of Princess Victoria of Hesse and By Rhine, who was Lord Ivar's great-grandmother.

In 2014, Ella, then 18, was officially introduced into society at Le Bal in Paris. She spoke to HELLO! about the event, saying it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that not many people are able to experience."

While further details of the engagement are yet to be revealed, one thing is certain: a glamorous, high-society wedding awaits.