Queen Rania’s niece models corset and sheer lace bridal gown in official wedding photos
Princess Aisha's fiance putting a wedding ring on her finger© Chris Setian

Princess Aisha bint Faisal’s royal wedding was a couture dream to kick off royal wedding season 

2 minutes ago
If royal style is always a hot topic, nothing gets our fashion antennae tingling like wedding season, royal edition. 

The first to kick off the 2025 bridal extravaganza is Princess Aisha bint Faisal, niece of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan. 

Princess Aisha bint Feisal married Mr Kareem Al Mufti at Zahran Palace, the same venue where the King and Queen of Jordan wed in 1993, and where the 2023 nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa were held.

The marriage ceremony was held at Zahran Palace© Chris Setian

Bespoke wedding dress

During the ceremony, all eyes were on the bride, who was wearing a bespoke couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley. The dress was an Italian Duchess satin column gown with a straight, square neckline and wide-set straps flowing into a low scooped back neckline.

The corseted waist accentuated the bride’s figure and was highlighted by a draped wide belt tied in a bow at the back. The gown was paired with a Peau de Soie pleated overskirt opening at the centre front, topped with a hand-embroidered tulle capelet with a high-neck collar and primrose scallop hem.

Her Royal Highness Princess Aisha bint Feisal married Mr. Kareem Al Mufti on Monday, 12 May 2025© Chris Setian

The veil stole the show

The bride also wore a two-tier veil with a hand-embroidered border that featured bespoke initials intertwined with daffodils and lily of the valley flowers.

The embroidery combined Phillipa's signature thread-work maiden’s fern leaves and stems with silk appliqué primroses, orchids, and violets, embellished with tiny glass crystals and ivory pearls.

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, seen wearing a brown dress, also attended the wedding© Chris Setian

All eyes on the bride

Princess Aisha bint Faisal married Mr. Kareem Al Mufti at Zahran Palace, with several members of the royal family in attendance.

His Majesty King Abdullah II and his son, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the ceremony© Chris Setian

A royal guest list

King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Princess Rania were in attendance, but Queen Rania missed the event.

Princess Rajwa, stunned in a Roksanda silk maxi dress in a warm, amber shade that beautifully complemented her skin tone. 

The new mum, who married Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Iman, in 2024, wore her luscious brown hair in a high half-ponytail.

Words by Alessia Armenise

