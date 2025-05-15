Queen Rania’s niece models corset and sheer lace bridal gown in official wedding photos

If royal style is always a hot topic, nothing gets our fashion antennae tingling like wedding season, royal edition.

The first to kick off the 2025 bridal extravaganza is Princess Aisha bint Faisal, niece of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Princess Aisha bint Feisal married Mr Kareem Al Mufti at Zahran Palace, the same venue where the King and Queen of Jordan wed in 1993, and where the 2023 nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa were held.

© Chris Setian Bespoke wedding dress During the ceremony, all eyes were on the bride, who was wearing a bespoke couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley. The dress was an Italian Duchess satin column gown with a straight, square neckline and wide-set straps flowing into a low scooped back neckline. The corseted waist accentuated the bride’s figure and was highlighted by a draped wide belt tied in a bow at the back. The gown was paired with a Peau de Soie pleated overskirt opening at the centre front, topped with a hand-embroidered tulle capelet with a high-neck collar and primrose scallop hem.

© Chris Setian The veil stole the show The bride also wore a two-tier veil with a hand-embroidered border that featured bespoke initials intertwined with daffodils and lily of the valley flowers. The embroidery combined Phillipa's signature thread-work maiden’s fern leaves and stems with silk appliqué primroses, orchids, and violets, embellished with tiny glass crystals and ivory pearls.

© Chris Setian All eyes on the bride Princess Aisha bint Faisal married Mr. Kareem Al Mufti at Zahran Palace, with several members of the royal family in attendance.

© Chris Setian A royal guest list King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Princess Rania were in attendance, but Queen Rania missed the event. Princess Rajwa, stunned in a Roksanda silk maxi dress in a warm, amber shade that beautifully complemented her skin tone. The new mum, who married Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Iman, in 2024, wore her luscious brown hair in a high half-ponytail.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Memorable royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Words by Alessia Armenise