The Queen's cousin Ella Mountbatten celebrates her birthday – and she's so grown up We didn't recognise the royal!

Many Happy Returns to the Queen's cousin Ella Mountbatten, who turned 25 at the weekend.

Ella is the daughter of Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is a third cousin, once removed, of the Queen.

MORE: The Queen joins Duchess of Cornwall for heartwarming call to volunteers

He's also related to Prince Philip, as his father, David Mountbatten, was his first cousin.

Young Ella delighted royal watchers back in 2005 when she joined Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour and appeared to thoroughly enjoy the occasion.

Away from the limelight, though, she's carved out a career in community management.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen talks about the importance of future relationships in heartfelt speech

She's also a keen world traveller and before the pandemic, she often shared glimpses of her jet-set life on social media, posting photos of her adventures to Instagram.

SEE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla look so in love in stunning new photo

MORE: The Queen's traditional birthday parade cancelled for second year in a row

The well-travelled blonde shared pictures from India, Japan, Switzerland, and the Bahamas, as well as locations closer to home, like the Isles of Scilly – also a favourite holiday spot of royal relatives the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Ella, left, celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday

Ella is clearly close with her family, posting several photos from her travels with her two sisters.

Lord Mountbatten also shares daughters Alexandra, 21 and Louise, 17, with his ex-wife Penny Thompson, to whom he was married between 1994 and 2011.

He came out as gay after that marriage ended, and in 2018, he tied the knot with airline cabin services director James Coyle in a private ceremony at Bridwell, their Grade-I listed estate in Devon.

Ella often shares photos of her travels with her sisters

Ivar's children were all in attendance, along with his ex-wife, who sweetly walked him down the aisle and acted as best 'man'.

While Ella might not have been able to push the boat out and have a fabulous family party, no doubt her closest relatives will have sent her kind messages for the special occasion.

Well-wishers are likely to include her godfather, the Earl of Wessex, and Alexandra's godmother, the Countess of Wessex.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.