Prince William just hours away from emotional royal family reunion

Prince William is preparing for an emotional reunion this weekend as he heads to Switzerland to support England's Lionesses in their crucial match against Spain.

The Prince of Wales, 43, will travel to Basel this Sunday to watch the highly anticipated final of the Women's Euro 2025, after the Lionesses dramatically beat Italy 2-1 in extra time earlier this week.

Who Prince William will meet at the reunion

© Getty Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales and President of The FA sing the national anthem as Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, Felipe VI, King of Spain and Leonor, Princess of Asturias look on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England

William won't be the only royal at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium. Spain's royal family confirmed that Princess Leonor, 19, heir to the Spanish throne, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 18, will also be attending to support their national team.

Spain's Women's National Football Team shared the news on X, announcing: "H.R.H. the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Doña Sofía will accompany the @sefutbolfem in the final of the #WEURO2025."

The statement added: "Representing the @CasaReal, they will attend the St. Jakob-Park in Basel to experience the match between England and Spain. #PlayFightAndWin."

William's lucky charm status

© Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v Prince William has been dubbed as "lucky charm" for the Lionesses

William's attendance is highly anticipated after his recent appearance at the Lionesses' earlier match against the Netherlands in Zurich, where England emerged victorious.

The future king, who is patron of the Football Association, had earlier wished the players good luck before the tournament. In a special gesture last month, he helped print the names and numbers on the players' match jerseys at St George's Park.

Fans' reaction to Prince William

© Getty Prince William celebrated the Lionesses' win

After England's recent victory, royal fans quickly named William as the team's "good luck charm," urging him to attend every game.

One supporter shared their thoughts on X: "Can Prince William be at every England game? He's the good luck charm!!"

Another added: "Prince William has to go to every England match now, they won for him—well, they're my thoughts anyway."

A third fan commented: "So Prince William is good luck for this team this tournament, then."

Echoing the sentiment, a fourth royal follower said: "This means that Prince William is a good luck charm, so he needs to be at every England match in the future."

A fifth agreed: "From this I now believe Prince William is a good luck charm and needs to be at any future games."

Spain's road to the final

© Getty Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain attend a meeting with the Youth Advisory Council

Spain secured their place in the final after an impressive victory against Germany, setting the stage for a thrilling clash with England.

The match marks a significant moment for both royal families, who are known for their passion and support for national sports.

William's appearance at the final continues his longstanding commitment to sport and highlights his passion for promoting the women's game in particular.

Emotional moment ahead

© Getty Queen Letizia Of Spain and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attend the "Princesa De Girona" Foundation Awards

This upcoming royal reunion promises to be an emotional one for William, who previously shared his pride in the Lionesses' achievements. He has been vocal in supporting their historic rise in women's football.

In a message earlier this month, he said: "I'm incredibly proud of the team and their inspiring performances. It's wonderful to see women's football celebrated on such a big stage."

The highly anticipated final between England and Spain kicks off on Sunday, with thousands expected to watch both in the stadium and around the world.

Viewers in the UK can watch the final live on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting ahead of the 7pm kick-off.