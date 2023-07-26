Prince Harry reveals Archie's milestone moment Prince William and King Charles sadly missed

The Duke of Sussex has revealed a special family moment that was a shame his brother missed out on

Prince Harry, 38, laid a lot bare in his personal memoir Spare, citing a physical fight with his brother Prince William, as well as the surprising fact that he Harry believed his mother Princess Diana was in hiding for years after her death.

In one of the chapters, the Duke of Sussex detailed his son Prince Archie's special milestone that his uncle, Harry's brother, Prince William sadly missed.

"Within a week Tyler's house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown. We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy," he penned.

Harry's reference to 'Tyler's house' is because and his wife Meghan temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's home, before they moved into their Montecito megamansion.

© Netflix Archie took his first steps during lockdown

At this time, in 2020, Harry's relationship with his brother was strained as the Sussexes announced they were stepping down as senior royals at the start of the year.

In Harry's Netflix docuseries, he spoke in detail about tense conversations with his family.

© Photo: Getty Images Harry's book had many revelations

He admitted that it was "terrifying" to have his brother Prince William "scream and shout" at him during their discussion about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family.

Speaking in episode five of the docuseries, he said: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true... and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Harry have a strained relationship

"[...] The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's on the institution side, and part of that I get, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

While William may have not seen or known about Archie's first steps, some of Princess Lilibet's tentative first steps were caught on camera and shared during the Sussexes' Netflix show.

Lilibet learns to walk

In adorable footage, the little one was seen walking with the help of Meghan, who was holding her hands to assist her. Lili was dressed adorably in flowery shorts and a light grey cardigan as she took steps on the grass on a beautiful summer’s day, while the Duchess was dressed casually in jeans.

Other extra special family moments were also shared over the six-episode series, including Harry and Archie riding a bike together and Lilibet pulling the cutest faces when she was a newborn.

© Photo: Instagram The family's private moments were shared with the world via Netflix

One candid moment was when the family were observing hummingbirds up close in their garden. While Harry was taken aback by the wildlife, Archie was more concerned with his dirty shoes and parents Harry and Meghan couldn't help but giggle over their son's nonchalant reaction.