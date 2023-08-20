Prince William pens personal message to Lionesses after World Cup defeat

The royal watched the game in Sandringham with Princess Kate and their three children

The Prince of Wales has taken to social media to offer the Lionesses a message of support following their defeat in the Women's World Cup final.

Taking to X on Sunday, formerly known as Twitter, the royal's social media team shared a personal message from Prince William which read: "Although it's the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud."

WATCH: Prince William visits England Women at St George's Park

It went on to say: "Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W."

Whilst William wasn't present at the game in Sydney, he reportedly enjoyed watching the final at his stately country home Anmer Hall alongside his wife Princess Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal fans were quick to flood the comments section with supportive messages. "Well said Prince William," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Hear hear – I'm absolutely gutted for them but they can be so very proud of how they’ve handled themselves & performed as a team."

A third commented: "Proud of our girls no matter what. Also, so glad to see the recognition for the women's game as a whole," and a fourth added: "A terrific game played by both teams!"

Prince William's personal tweet comes after he teamed up with his daughter Princess Charlotte for a special video message.

© Getty Charlotte is an avid sports fan just like her father

In the video, the royal, who is the president of the Football Association, proudly said: "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

A smiling Charlotte went on to add: "Good luck Lionesses!"

© Getty The royal became president of England's FA in 2006

For the good luck message, Prince William dressed down in a pair of blue jeans and a matching blue linen shirt. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked charming in a blue and white striped top and a pair of denim shorts.

The Prince has been president of the Football Association (FA) since 2006, and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women's football.

© Getty Prince William attended the Women's EUROs final in 2022

Back in June, the Prince visited the Lionesses at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, to wish the players and staff good luck, ahead of the tournament.

© Getty Sarina Wiegman has been the manager of the Lionesses since 2021

William also surprised head coach Sarina with an honorary CBE, with the royal joking that he did not usually "travel up and down the country to present them" but said: "There's one person that deserves this more than anyone else."