Prince William interrupts summer break with family for new personal message

Prince William interrupted his summer break with his family as the Prince of Wales released a message dedicated to the Lionesses ahead of the Euros final.

The team will be taking on Spain as they aim to defend their 2022 title. In a social media post, William embodied the nation, as he said: "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W."

The heir to the throne is expected to head to Switzerland in order to watch the thrilling match, which is being held in Basel. It hasn't been confirmed whether the royal will be joined by any of his children for the match, but Spanish royals, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, are expected at the game.

© Instagram / @casareal.es Leonor and Sofia will be at the event

Charlotte hasn't yet joined her father at a football match, but back in 2023, she joined forces with William to share a message for the team.

"Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow," William said in a video. "We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

© Getty Might Charlotte make an appearance at this weekend's match?

Charlotte, who was smiling sweetly all throughout the video, then added: "Good luck Lionesses!"

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

After the Lionesses made it to the final, following a thrilling last-minute goal against Italy, a post on William and Kate's official Instagram account read: "Brilliant performance, Lionesses!"

William's appearances during the tournament

William watched the Lionesses during one of the tournament's earlier rounds, watching the team thrash the Netherlands 4-0.

Although he's been known for his enthusiastic responses to games, the royal kept his composure as he watched the Lionesses romp home in the thrilling match.

© Getty Images William remained calm during the match

Earlier in the tournament in July, William also showed his support for the Lionesses by visiting the players at their training camp at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent.

LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?

"Best of luck to the Lionesses at the Women's Euros. Take pride in all that's been achieved and believe in bringing home the win!" he captioned a video of his time meeting the players.

© Getty Images William has long supported the Lionesses

"Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing! Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!" he added, alongside a shot with England's captain Leah Williamson.