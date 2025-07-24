Prince William to be joined by royal guests at Women's Euros final

The Prince of Wales is set to be joined by his Spanish counterpart as he attends the Women's Euro 2025 in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

Prince William is set for some friendly rivalry with Princess Leonor, 19, who is heir to the Spanish throne.

The Spanish royal household has confirmed to local media that Leonor will be joined by her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 18, as Spain face England in the final.

Chloe Kelly set the Lionesses soaring into the final as she scored a penalty in the 119th minute as their match against Italy went into extra time during Tuesday's nail-biting semi-final.

© Getty William with the Lionesses ahead of the Euros

Minutes after the final whistle blew, William shared a personal social media message congratulating Sarina Wiegman's squad.

"Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025," he wrote.

© Getty Images Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will support Spain in the Euro final

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati cinched Spain's place in the final during an extra time triumph over Germany.

William travelled to Germany for the men's Euro 2024 final with Prince George last year, with the royal father and son seated in the same box as King Felipe of Spain and Infanta Sofia.

© Getty William and George sat alongside King Felipe and daughter, Infanta Sofia, at the Euro 2024 final

Despite England's loss, William and George showed true sportsmanship as they posed for a snap with the Spanish royals.

It's not known if Kate or any of the couple's children will join William at the final on Sunday. The Waleses are currently taking a break from their royal duties during George, Charlotte and Louis' school summer holidays.

Relationship with the Spanish royal family

William has met several members of the Spanish royal family over the years, with King Felipe recently joining the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis at the men's Wimbledon final earlier this month.

© Getty Images King Felipe in the royal box with William at Wimbledon

King Felipe and King Charles are both descendants of Queen Victoria through both their fathers and their mothers, making them distant cousins several times over.

Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, is also the sister of the late King Constantine of Greece – a second cousin to Charles.

© Getty Images Charles, Diana, William and Harry with the Spanish royals in Mallorca in 1987

Charles and Diana took their sons, William and Harry, on a holiday to Mallorca in 1987, where they were joined by the Spanish royals, including then Prince Felipe, who would have been around 19 years old at the time.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB