Prince William to be joined by royal guests at Women's Euros final

The Prince of Wales is set to be joined by his Spanish counterpart as he attends the Women's Euro 2025 in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.
Prince William is set for some friendly rivalry with Princess Leonor, 19, who is heir to the Spanish throne.
The Spanish royal household has confirmed to local media that Leonor will be joined by her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 18, as Spain face England in the final.
Chloe Kelly set the Lionesses soaring into the final as she scored a penalty in the 119th minute as their match against Italy went into extra time during Tuesday's nail-biting semi-final.
Minutes after the final whistle blew, William shared a personal social media message congratulating Sarina Wiegman's squad.
"Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati cinched Spain's place in the final during an extra time triumph over Germany.
William travelled to Germany for the men's Euro 2024 final with Prince George last year, with the royal father and son seated in the same box as King Felipe of Spain and Infanta Sofia.
Despite England's loss, William and George showed true sportsmanship as they posed for a snap with the Spanish royals.
It's not known if Kate or any of the couple's children will join William at the final on Sunday. The Waleses are currently taking a break from their royal duties during George, Charlotte and Louis' school summer holidays.
Relationship with the Spanish royal family
William has met several members of the Spanish royal family over the years, with King Felipe recently joining the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis at the men's Wimbledon final earlier this month.
King Felipe and King Charles are both descendants of Queen Victoria through both their fathers and their mothers, making them distant cousins several times over.
Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, is also the sister of the late King Constantine of Greece – a second cousin to Charles.
Charles and Diana took their sons, William and Harry, on a holiday to Mallorca in 1987, where they were joined by the Spanish royals, including then Prince Felipe, who would have been around 19 years old at the time.