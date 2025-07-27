King Charles set for unexpected reunion with mystery famous pen pal – details revealed

King Charles is preparing for a rather unexpected reunion in just a few weeks. The monarch, 76, will soon meet again with his surprising pen pal, Melania Trump.

Melania, 55, wife of US President Donald Trump, first met Charles back in 2005 during his visit to America. They quickly struck up a friendship and kept in touch through regular letters.

The First Lady even revealed in her memoir that she maintained an "ongoing correspondence" with the then Prince of Wales.

Their unique friendship through letters

© Getty King Charles met Melania Trump back in 2019

While the friendship may seem unusual to some, Charles has always been known for his love of letter-writing. Over the years, he has built numerous relationships through personal correspondence, both at home and abroad.

Melania herself spoke warmly about the royal, saying: "We kept in touch through letters, exchanging thoughts and ideas regularly."

The pair bonded over shared interests, including architecture, gardens, and the arts.

Reuniting at Windsor Castle

© Getty US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be meeting the King again later this year

It’s now been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Donald and Melania Trump will visit the UK this September. King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome them for a special state visit at Windsor Castle.

The state visit is scheduled to take place from 12 September until 19 September. It will be the first time Charles and Melania have met in person since 2019.

During their last visit to the UK, Donald and Melania were hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. They also attended various events alongside other senior members of the royal family.

Mutual respect between Charles and the Trumps

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla met Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Clarence House in December 2019

Despite their very different public roles, it appears Charles shares mutual respect with Donald, 79, and Melania.

Earlier this year, Donald spoke warmly about his relationship with Charles and the royal family. He said: "I'm a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William."

Melania Trump: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. Six languages Melania speaks six languages: Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, German, and Italian. She is one of the most multilingual First Ladies in U.S. history. 2. White House In 2017, Melania announced that she would not move to Washington, D.C. after Donald’s inauguration as president. Instead, she stayed in Manhattan so Barron could finish the school year there. 3. 2005 wedding dress Her Dior wedding dress for her 2005 nuptials reportedly took over 550 hours to create and was adorned with 1,500 crystals. 4. Renegotiating her prenuptial agreement Melania renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Trump several times in 2023 ahead of his second presidency. 5. First naturalised citizen She is the only First Lady to become a naturalised United States citizen and the second First Lady born outside the United States.

He added: "We have really just a great respect for the family."

The friendship seems to be one based on mutual appreciation and respect, transcending political divides.

King Charles’s love for letter-writing

© Anadolu via Getty Images King Charles loves writing letters

Throughout his life, Charles has shown a deep appreciation for the handwritten letter. Known for writing letters to politicians, celebrities, and everyday people alike, Charles clearly enjoys the thoughtful process.

Royal insiders have previously confirmed Charles finds letter-writing therapeutic and meaningful. He frequently pens notes himself, often including personal touches.

His letters to Melania are no doubt reflective of this tradition.

Preparing for the royal reunion

© Getty Images President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2019

As the visit approaches, palace staff will be busy preparing for the important occasion. The King and Queen will likely host a formal reception or banquet in honour of their American guests.

This state visit marks one of the first major international engagements for the King and Queen since their coronation. It promises to be a significant diplomatic event for both the UK and the US.

The royal diary

© Getty President Donald J Trump is given a letter from King Charles III, by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

King Charles’s diary has been packed with events since ascending to the throne. However, hosting a state visit for the former US President and his wife will certainly stand out.

Fans of the royal family will no doubt look forward to seeing photographs of Charles and Melania’s reunion.

With their unusual friendship built over years of thoughtful letters, their meeting is sure to be warm, personal, and memorable.

Royal watchers won't have long to wait to see these two famous pen pals reunite once again.