King Charles attends church service in Sandringham as he issues positive health update

Royal watchers were delighted to see King Charles III in very good spirits this morning as he was leaving St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, following a Sunday service

Queen Camilla was not present at the service and the King seems to have attended church alone this morning.

He waved and smiled at the crowds and the photographers gathered to get a glimpse of the monarch. The father of two looked effortlessly dapper in a light grey summer suit and brown suede shoes.

King Charles famously loves to spend time on the family’s estate in Norfolk and has big renovation ideas for it in the coming years.

Plans are underway to transform 56 hectares of land on the estate, located near the village of Wolferton, into wet "grassland for agricultural grazing".

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III waves leaving St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

A conscious monarch

As a long-time nature lover, he has always been passionate about preservation and conservation and this is only one of the many eco initiatives that the King has been supporting. For example, roof-mounted photovoltaic panels have been installed at Windsor Castle in an effort to lower costs and move the royal estates towards green energy.

Royal fans, ever concerned about the King’s health since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, often take the opportunity to ask after his well-being during public engagements.

Only a few days ago, King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, were in Suffolk to visit the Jockey Club Rooms and went on a walkabout to meet the public.

© Getty Images The King shook hands with schoolchildren

Good news for royal fans

There, Lee Harman, 54, from Bury St Edmunds, had the opportunity to exchange a few words with the King and asked him about his cancer journey. Lee told the PA news agency: "I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things'."

After sharing his own cancer issues with Charles, Mr Harman said: "He asked me how I was and I said 'I'm all good', I got the all clear from cancer last year."

The King continues to keep busy despite ongoing treatment. "The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that's what he does," a senior royal aide told HELLO! during the King's trip to Canada in May 2025.

© Getty Images King Charles III in Sandringham in November last year

"Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him," they continued, "As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible and that's exactly what he is doing."

They concluded: "It's no secret that he is still having treatment but because he is incredibly fit, he is just dealing with it all incredibly well. As everybody knows, he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."