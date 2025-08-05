Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Samuel Chatto makes rare appearance with artist girlfriend in family first
Samuel Chatto and his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, in Sandringham on Christmas Day© Bav Media/Shutterstock

Lady Sarah Chatto's son was pictured in Scotland

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Samuel Chatto made a rare public appearance alongside his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, over the weekend.

The couple joined Samuel's mother, Lady Sarah Chatto, and King Charles, at the Mey Highland Games in Caithness, Scotland.

Samuel, 28, matched the monarch in a red and green tartan kilt for the outing, while Eleanor sported a tweed blazer, a white blouse and a silky black midi skirt.

Samuel Chatto and Eleanor Ekserdjian at Mey Highland Games in Scotland© Tim Rooke
Eleanor and Samuel joined Lady Sarah Chatto and the King at the Mey Highland Games

The pair were pictured as they explored the grounds and watched the annual festivities.

The King is spending time in Scotland before the royal family's summer retreat to their Highlands residence, Balmoral.

King Charles waving at people in front of the Scottish flag© Getty Images
The King at the Mey Highland Games

Charles, 76, is close to his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, 61, who is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret.

Engagement rumours

Samuel sparked speculation of an impending engagement after Eleanor joined him and his royal relatives in Sandringham last Christmas.

Eleanor, who describes herself as an "abstract painter and film artist," fitted right in as she donned an oatmeal-hued wool coat, a black knitted ensemble and a beret-style hat as she walked with her beau to the church service at St Mary Magdalene.

people walking to church service© Getty Images
Eleanor and Samuel on the walk to church on Christmas Day

As well as Samuel's parents, Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, they walked alongside Samuel's younger brother, Arthur, 26, and the King's equerry Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson.

Traditionally, partners do not join their royal spouses at the service unless they are married or engaged to be wed.

Artistic couple

Samuel and Eleanor, who are both University of Edinburgh graduates, are thought to have met in 2021 and have been pictured together at events since 2022.

Eleanor has a degree in Fine Art and also studied at the Royal Drawing School. After undertaking a six-week residency in Armenia, she has showcased her work in numerous galleries including London's Redfern Gallery, Gallery 286 and Seen Fifteen Gallery.

two couples attending summer party © Getty Images
Sam with his girlfriend Eleanor and parents Daniel and Lady Sarah at a summer party in June 2022

Meanwhile, ceramicist Samuel studied History of Art at university as well as the Royal Drawing School.

He set up his own ceramics studio in East Sussex and has exhibited his work in Scotland, Japan and Norway.

