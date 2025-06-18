King Charles's cousin Lady Sarah Chatto makes rare appearance with husband Daniel

King Charles III's cousin Lady Sarah Chatto was all smiles as she attended day two of Royal Ascot with her husband Daniel.

The pair took part in the carriage procession alongside a string of senior royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Lady Sarah, 61, and Daniel, 68, rode together alongside author Robert Harris and his wife, Gill. For the sporting extravaganza, the monarch's cousin wore a coral-pink outfit which she teamed with a wide-brim hat in a soft caramel shade.

She elevated her outfit with a pair of pearl earrings, a layered pearl necklace, and a slick of bright pink lipstick. Daniel, meanwhile, looked smart in a morning suit and a top hat.

© Getty Images Lady Sarah Chatto donned a wide-brim hat

It was a family affair for the royals, with the likes of Carole Middleton and James Middleton's wife, Alizee, also in attendance. The pair arrived together, with Kate's mother rocking a lemon-yellow lace dress from ME+EM, while Alizee donned a mint-green and white check long-sleeved dress peppered with delicate floral sprigs.

© PA Images via Getty Images Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton on day two of Royal Ascot

She carried a pastel pink leather bag and spruced up her look with some emerald-green heels and a sage-hued saucer hat.

The Princess of Wales pulled out of the event on Wednesday. HELLO! understands that Kate is disappointed to miss the sporting event in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

© Getty Images Princess Kate pulled out of the sporting occasion unexpectedly

Sarah's bond with King Charles

© Getty Images Lady Sarah shares a close bond with King Charles and Princess Anne

Lady Sarah is the daughter of Princess Margaret and photographer, Antony Armstrong-Jones. She has long maintained a close friendship with her cousins King Charles and Princess Anne. She was particularly close to her aunt, the late Queen Elizabeth II, up until her death in September 2022.

Sarah and Daniel tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Stephen's Walbrook in the City of London on 14 July 1994.

© Getty Images Arthur and Samuel Chatto attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last year

They are doting parents to two sons: Samuel, 27, and Arthur, 25. Their eldest is following in the family's arty footsteps, and is now working as a ceramicist, while Arthur worked as a personal trainer before later serving with the Royal Marines.

Samuel's artistic talents can in part be attributed to his mother who studied art at the Royal Academy Schools. She is also Vice President of The Royal Drawing School and Patron of the Frederick Ashton Foundation.