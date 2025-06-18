Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles's cousin Lady Sarah Chatto makes rare appearance with husband Daniel
lady sarah chatto in blue dress and hat© Getty Images

The couple attended day two of Royal Ascot

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles III's cousin Lady Sarah Chatto was all smiles as she attended day two of Royal Ascot with her husband Daniel.

The pair took part in the carriage procession alongside a string of senior royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Lady Sarah, 61, and Daniel, 68, rode together alongside author Robert Harris and his wife, Gill. For the sporting extravaganza, the monarch's cousin wore a coral-pink outfit which she teamed with a wide-brim hat in a soft caramel shade. 

She elevated her outfit with a pair of pearl earrings, a layered pearl necklace, and a slick of bright pink lipstick. Daniel, meanwhile, looked smart in a morning suit and a top hat. 

members of royal family on balcony at royal ascot © Getty Images
Lady Sarah Chatto donned a wide-brim hat

It was a family affair for the royals, with the likes of Carole Middleton and James Middleton's wife, Alizee, also in attendance. The pair arrived together, with Kate's mother rocking a lemon-yellow lace dress from ME+EM, while Alizee donned a mint-green and white check long-sleeved dress peppered with delicate floral sprigs. 

Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton on day two of Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton on day two of Royal Ascot

She carried a pastel pink leather bag and spruced up her look with some emerald-green heels and a sage-hued saucer hat.

The Princess of Wales pulled out of the event on Wednesday. HELLO! understands that Kate is disappointed to miss the sporting event in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

Catherine, Princess of Wales watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Princess Kate pulled out of the sporting occasion unexpectedly

Kate is said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

Sarah's bond with King Charles

Princess Anne and Sarah Chatto© Getty Images
Lady Sarah shares a close bond with King Charles and Princess Anne

Lady Sarah is the daughter of Princess Margaret and photographer, Antony Armstrong-Jones. She has long maintained a close friendship with her cousins King Charles and Princess Anne. She was particularly close to her aunt, the late Queen Elizabeth II, up until her death in September 2022.

Sarah and Daniel tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Stephen's Walbrook in the City of London on 14 July 1994.

The Earl of Snowdon, Samuel Chatto, and Arthur Chatto attending the Christmas Day morning church service© Getty Images
Arthur and Samuel Chatto attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last year

They are doting parents to two sons: Samuel, 27, and Arthur, 25. Their eldest is following in the family's arty footsteps, and is now working as a ceramicist, while Arthur worked as a personal trainer before later serving with the Royal Marines.

Samuel's artistic talents can in part be attributed to his mother who studied art at the Royal Academy Schools. She is also Vice President of The Royal Drawing School and Patron of the Frederick Ashton Foundation.

