Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' rare comments on cousin Lady Sarah Chatto
Subscribe
King Charles' rare comments on cousin Lady Sarah Chatto

King Charles' rare comments on cousin Lady Sarah Chatto

The late Princess Margaret's daughter is regularly seen at royal events

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King opened up about his bond with his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, as he and the Queen attended a star-studded reception at St James's Palace to celebrate 25 years of the Royal Drawing School.

Charles, who co-founded the school in 2000 with artist Catherine Goodman, mentioned his maternal cousin in an impromptu speech as he paid tribute to the school's legacy.

He said: "I can't resist saying a few very small words because above all, I wanted to pay a very special tribute to darling Catherine who, can you believe it, it all goes back really to when my very special cousin, Sarah [Chatto], and Catherine were young 18-year-old students at Camberwell School of Art and used to come bouncing into my room. I remember that was where it all started."

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and his cousin Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (later Lady Sarah Chatto) at Clarence House in London for the Queen Mother's 83rd birthday on 4th August 1983. © Getty Images
Charles and Lady Sarah pictured in 1983

Lady Sarah Chatto, 61, who is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret, is an artist who has exhibited her work at The Redfern Gallery since 1995.

Her eldest son, Samuel, has followed in his mother's footsteps and works as a sculptor.

members of royal family on balcony at royal ascot © Getty Images
Lady Sarah Chatto pictured in the royal box with Prince William at Royal Ascot

Lady Sarah is regularly seen at royal events, including the reception and Royal Ascot last week, and she is believed to share a close relationship with Charles, bonding over their love of landscape painting.

Creative King

Continuing his praise of Catherine Goodman, Charles added: "So when I needed somebody to start the life drawing classes at my original old Institute of Architecture in Regent's Park, I thought Catherine is the ideal person. Otherwise these young trainee architects won't understand the importance of life drawing in terms of proportion, scale and everything else. 

"Her dedication and her love for the students created this remarkable, I hope, legacy which will continue. So we do all owe her a huge debt of gratitude.

King Charles III speaks with Grayson Perry during a reception at St James's Palace, London, to celebrate 25 years of the Royal Drawing School© PA Images via Getty Images
The King speaking with Grayson Perry

"Imagine, just perhaps, how proud I am of all these students over all these years. I have always believed in investing in talent for the future in many different spheres, particularly in the cultural world but also in all sorts of others. 

"So to see these young people develop into middle-aged people still painting is remarkable and achieving so much, and I hope enabling them to discover and develop and demonstrate their remarkable talents. It's an investment that has been rewarded a thousand-fold."

King Charles shaking hands with Tracey Emin© PA Images via Getty Images
The King greeting artist Tracey Emin

The exhibition, The Power Of Drawing, features 50 works by well-known names and emerging talent, celebrating the act of drawing as a universal form of expression.

Among the contributors were artists David Hockney and Tracey Emin, filmmaker Tim Burton, designer Thomas Heatherwick and the King himself.

Picture of pencil sketch by King Charles of Highgrove in 2000© Royal Rota
Picture of pencil sketch by King Charles of Highgrove in 2000

Highlights include Hockney's original charcoal pieces, Cut Trees And Timber Gone, and Burton's untitled watercolour, a rare public showing of his work on paper.

Emin, who contributed a 2024 piece titled Because You Left – I Held On, told the PA news agency: "I think he's a fan of my work. What I feel really good about is it’s for a good cause.

"King Charles has always loved and appreciated art and he's an artist himself. It makes sense and it's very appropriate."

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.

LISTEN: Is King Charles the most tactile monarch?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More