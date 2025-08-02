King Charles seen using walking stick as he kicks summer break off in style

King Charles has marked the start of his summer break with an appearance at the annual Mey Highland Games.
The monarch is a regular attendee at the annual event, and he was seen enjoying several glasses of whisky as he watched the Games and toured around the venue. Charles, 76, was seen using a walking stick as he navigated the uneven terrain and he dressed appropriately for his day in the Scottish Highlands as he was seen wearing a traditional tartan kilt.
The royal appeared to be overjoyed to be at the Games, as he was seen with a huge smile as he walked around the grounds and was seen laughing on several occasions while he spectated.
The weather was more in his favour than last year when the heavens opened as the monarch arrived for the Games. For the occasion, he wore a tan coat, a tartan tie and a pair of knee-high socks to keep the cold weather away. As he exited a car, the monarch was also seen with an umbrella.
The Mey Highlands Games were first held in 1970 to commemorate the birthday of the late Queen Mother, with the King's grandmother enjoying the event so much that she encouraged organisers to make it a yearly event.
See the best photos from this year's event below…
Walking stick
While some might be concerned about the King's mobility due to his use of a walking stick, HELLO! understands that the monarch simply uses it as an accessory as opposed to a walking aid.
The stick, which has an ornate handle, reaches up to the King's chest, meaning that it's more used for style. He's been seen using similar sticks as far back as 1998.