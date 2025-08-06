King Charles reappears ahead of annual family break

The King was given a warm welcome as he visited a RAF station in Scotland on Wednesday.

During the previously unannounced engagement at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Charles, 76, attended a special Stand-Up Parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

The monarch, who was dressed in uniform, delivered a heartwarming speech as he re-presented the Squadron with their Standard on the occasion of them reforming.

Recalling his school days, Charles opened by saying: "It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to be here with you all today to mark the standing up of 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron, and to present you with your new Standard.

"I am especially pleased to be doing so here at R.A.F. Lossiemouth, the beating heart of the United Kingdom's long range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated!

"In the 1960s, it was the Royal Navy's Buccaneer aircraft that took off and landed over us and, as part of the Cadet Corps, we regularly used to train or be trained by personnel on the station."

His Majesty's outing comes just days after he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness. The King and Queen are expected to be welcome to Balmoral in the coming weeks, where they spend their annual summer break.

See the best photos from the King's military engagement…

1/ 6 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Addressing the parade The King viewed and addressed the parade, praising their efforts. He said: "As we stand here today, I am filled with confidence in the future of 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron. "Your dedication, skill and professionalism are an immense credit to the Royal Air Force and to the United Kingdom. You carry forward a proud legacy, and I have no doubt that you will continue to uphold the highest standards in the years to come."

2/ 6 © Getty Images Parade and flypast During his visit, the King was given a tour of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which took part in a flypast with two Tornadoes. The P-8A is a multi-role maritime patrol aircraft, equipped with weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions.



3/ 6 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Inside the hangar Charles then met with members from the Typhoon Air Wing, senior leadership personnel and representatives from the wider RAF Lossiemouth community.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Meeting families Before departing, the King met children from the Airplay Youth support programme and their families, who live on, or near, RAF Lossiemouth, including one of the newest additions! Charles remarked in his speech: "Today, we also recognise the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today. Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron’s success is built. "It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties. "On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide."

5/ 6 © Getty Images Gifts for His Majesty A little girl presented the King with a bunch of handpicked flowers and he was given a glass holder made from timber from an old bridge on Lossiemouth beach.



6/ 6 © Getty Images Monarch in Moray The King was in good spirits as he shook as many as hands as he could at the airbase. Schoolchildren waved Union flags as they met the King before he left in a BMW

