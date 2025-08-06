Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary face major change to routine next week
The Danish royals are currently residing at Gråsten Palace

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
59 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary have been quietly spending time with their family at their summer residence, Gråsten Palace, in the Jutland region of Denmark.

But the Danish royal couple are set to shake up their routine next week as they resume a fuller schedule of public engagements.

According to BILLED-BLADET, Frederik, 57, and Mary, 53, will reportedly return to Copenhagen at the end of this week.

The Danish publication states that while the royal household has not confirmed the couple's movements, the Royal Ship Dannebrog will be docked in Sønderborg Harbor until Wednesday 6 August.

The royal vessel typically follows Frederik and Mary, depending on which city they're in, even when they are actively not using it.

Another hint is the royal family's calendar. King Frederik will resume his weekly audiences at Christiansborg Palace in the Danish capital.

Two days later, on Wednesday 13 August, Queen Mary will attend the opening of counselling service Headspace Tårnby.

While Frederik and Mary's youngest children, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have joined them in Gråsten, they will soon return to their classrooms as the academic year in Denmark runs from mid-August to late June.

King Frederik and Queen Mary are currently staying at Graasten Palace

The couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is also expected to commence his lieutenant's training course in Slagelse.

Family friends

After receiving a warm welcome to Gråsten last week, Frederik, Mary, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine made an appearance outside their royal residence to watch the changing of the guard.

Prince Vincent, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine joined their parents at their summer residence

Queen Mary looked elegant in a polka dot dress with tan heels, while Isabella donned a white shirt with a bright printed midi skirt and Josephine wore a sage green patterned mini dress.

Frederik and Vincent sported smart-casual looks, with the father and son in chinos and open-collared shirts.

The Danish royals were joined by King Frederik's cousin, Prince Gustav, his wife Princess Carina and their children

The Danish royals were also joined by German royals, Prince Gustav and Princess Carina and their children, Prince Gustav Albrecht and Princess Mafalda.

Prince Gustav is a first cousin to King Frederik. 

