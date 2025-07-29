Why King Charles and Prince William did not attend Lionesses' victory parade

The Lionesses celebrated becoming European Champions during a victory parade through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Around 65,000 lined the streets through the capital to catch a glimpse of Sarina Wiegman and her winning squad.

Despite celebrations taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, neither the King nor the Prince of Wales were present.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were spotted in the crowd with their daughters, Sienna, three, and six-month-old Athena, and Edoardo's nine-year-old son, Wolfie.

© Getty Beatrice was joined by her family at the victory parade

The King is thought to still be in Scotland after visiting a nuclear transport ship in Caithness on Monday, while the Prince of Wales is currently taking a break from his royal duties during his children's school summer holidays.

© The FA via Getty Images The Lionesses celebrated in front of Buckingham Palace

A trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be arranged for the Lionesses, as it is understood plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "The royal family has shown plenty of support for the Lionesses over the years, with Prince William visiting their training ground and attending the final on Sunday. I'm sure that they will be out in force again once arrangements are made for a reception to celebrate them again in the autumn."

Personal messages from the royals

William was joined at the Women's Euro final by his ten-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The father-daughter duo were seen celebrating as the Lionesses won a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Spain.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte celebrating the Lionesses' win

The Prince then stepped out onto the pitch to attend the trophy presentation.

In a royal first, William and Charlotte released a joint message after the match, writing on X: "What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England."

© Getty Images William and Charlotte on the pitch

Meanwhile, the King wrote in a personal statement: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

© Getty William with the Lionesses ahead of the tournament

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

"For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration."

Charles added: "More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses."