Exclusive: Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'jumps for joy' during family day out

Zara and Mike Tindall have been having a brilliant summer, spending time in their beloved Australia, however it's back to work for the royals now, with Saturday seeing Zara compete in the Hartpury horse trials.

While Mike was nowhere to be seen, Zara was joined at the equestrian event by her oldest daughter, Mia Tindall. The trials, just outside Gloucester, take place just 45 minutes from the Tindall's home in Gatcombe Park, so not too far to travel!

The 11-year-old seems to have inherited her mother's love of horses, watching keenly as Zara took part in the event, keeping a close eye on the competition and her mother's scores on the board.

An onlooker told HELLO!: "Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete. She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping, and she jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross country course with ease."

On mini Tindall's enthusiasm, the onlooker added: "Mia was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping; she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition."

Zara looked the part in her riding gear, preened to perfection, while Mia cut a more casual figure, donning ripped denim shorts and a zip-up blue hoodie. Underneath her cosy jumper, she wore a matching baby blue t-shirt.

© James Whatling Grabbing lunch Ahead of her competiton, Zara and Mia grabbed a spot of lunch together at the horse trials

© James Whatling Happy Mia Mia beamed as she wandered the horse trials - clearly in her element.

© James Whatling Mia's star print nails Mia kept an eye on her phone - and we couldn't help but spot her starry baby blue painted nails!

© James Whatling Wandering around Zara and Mia were joined by a fellow equestrian as they traversed the event.

© James Whatling Treats Mia tucked into a chocolate treat as her mother competed.

© James Whatling Like mother like daughter Mia admired Zara's horse, with her mother dressed in smart white equestrian attire.

© James Whatling Riding around Mia grabbed her bike, making it a truly rural day out.

© James Whatling Watching proudly Mia admired her mother at work.

© James Whatling Mia's glee Mia jumped for joy during the exciting event.

© James Whatling Taking it easy Mia rested on the fence as she waited for Zara and her horse to trot out...