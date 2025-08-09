Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'jumps for joy' during family day out - exclusive
Mia Tindall jumping for joy in a blue top© James Whatling

Exclusive: Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'jumps for joy' during family day out

See the cute photos of Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
16 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall have been having a brilliant summer, spending time in their beloved Australia, however it's back to work for the royals now, with Saturday seeing Zara compete in the Hartpury horse trials.

While Mike was nowhere to be seen, Zara was joined at the equestrian event by her oldest daughter, Mia Tindall. The trials, just outside Gloucester, take place just 45 minutes from the Tindall's home in Gatcombe Park, so not too far to travel!

The 11-year-old seems to have inherited her mother's love of horses, watching keenly as Zara took part in the event, keeping a close eye on the competition and her mother's scores on the board.

Mia Tindall looking at horse score at the hartpury horse trials© James Whatling

An onlooker told HELLO!: "Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete. She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping, and she jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross country course with ease."

On mini Tindall's enthusiasm, the onlooker added: "Mia was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping; she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition."

Zara looked the part in her riding gear, preened to perfection, while Mia cut a more casual figure, donning ripped denim shorts and a zip-up blue hoodie. Underneath her cosy jumper, she wore a matching baby blue t-shirt.

Read on to see all the sweetest photos of Mia and Zara's mother-daughter day out.

Zara and Mia Tindall attend the Hartpury International Horse Trials© James Whatling

Grabbing lunch

Ahead of her competiton, Zara and Mia grabbed a spot of lunch together at the horse trials 

Mia Tindall looking happy with a fizzy drink© James Whatling

Happy Mia

Mia beamed as she wandered the horse trials - clearly in her element.

Mia Tindall texting in her phone wearing a baby blue tee© James Whatling

Mia's star print nails

Mia kept an eye on her phone - and we couldn't help but spot her starry baby blue painted nails!

Mia and Zara Tindall walking around in horsey clothes with a horse trainer© James Whatling

Wandering around

Zara and Mia were joined by a fellow equestrian as they traversed the event.

Mia Tindall tucking into a chocolate pudding© James Whatling

Treats

Mia tucked into a chocolate treat as her mother competed.

Mia and Zara Tindall at the hartpury horse trials© James Whatling

Like mother like daughter

Mia admired Zara's horse, with her mother dressed in smart white equestrian attire.

Mia Tindall with her bike and a bottle of water© James Whatling

Riding around

Mia grabbed her bike, making it a truly rural day out.

Zara and Mia Tindall attend the Hartpury International Horse Trials© James Whatling

Watching proudly

Mia admired her mother at work.

Mia Tindall jumping for joy in a blue top© James Whatling

Mia's glee

Mia jumped for joy during the exciting event. 

Mia Tindall leaning on a gate in casual clothes © James Whatling

Taking it easy

Mia rested on the fence as she waited for Zara and her horse to trot out...

